Watch Dramatic Robbery in Manhattan Elevator as New York Hit By Crime Surge

A shocking video shows a young man in a mask running into an elevator in Manhattan and then robbing a woman, threatening her with a sharp object. The robber takes her wallet and pulls out the money, counting it before leaving the lift. According to a description of the incident, it occurred near 1st Avenue and E 3rd S.
NYC CRIME SURGE: Young woman in elevator robbed by man with sharp object near 1 Ave and E 3 Ave in Manhattan - @NYScanner pic.twitter.com/dPuRGCPtn7— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 28, 2020
