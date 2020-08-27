Watch Men in Hazmat Suits Drag COVID-Positive Passenger Off Plane

Imagine that you are sitting relaxed on board a plane that is bound for Pisa, Italy when suddenly people in hazmat suits storm onto the plane and drag a person off it. Sounds like a scene from a post-apocalyptic movie… but it’s just 2020.

A video has emerged online showing terrified people on a Ryanair plane as people in hazmat suits drag off a passenger who violated the coronavirus quarantine. The man, who has not been named, took a coronavirus test and according to government instructions should have self-isolated himself. Minutes before take-off, he received a message saying he had tested positive for the disease, which has infected 24 million people across the world and killed 826,000.

According to a statement released by Stansted Airport in London, where the plane was departing from, the airline informed the airport about the infected passenger and Stansted’s fire service escorted the man and his companion off the plane. Following the incident, the overhead cabin bins and seats were disinfected before the plane left for Pisa, Italy.

Ryanair said in a statement that the man and his companion spent less than ten minutes on board the plane and that they wore masks all the time. "There was little if any risk of coronavirus transmission to other passengers or crew members as all of whom were also wearing face masks at all times", Ryanair said.

The development comes as Europe is going through a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, with Germany, Spain, and France recording many new cases daily. France alone reported more than 5,000 new infections on 26 August. Italy, which was one of the hardest-hit European countries and has the sixth-highest death toll from the disease (more than 35,000), has also seen an increase in cases recently. But this occurred after the UK government added the country to its list of locations where Brits are allowed to travel.