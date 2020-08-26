Users Worldwide See Twitter Embed Problems

Twitter has experienced post embedding problems for some time on Wednesday according to reports, with users complaining they are not able to share or see the embedded posts on the websites.
According to DownDetector, a website that analyzes problems with web services, Twitter began having problems at 3:58 PM EDT (19:58 GMT).
After an unknown amount of time, the problems appeared to be fixed and embeds began to work again.
User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 3:58 PM EDT. https://t.co/qqqwagPRpH RT if you're also having problems #Twitterdown— Downdetector (@downdetector) August 26, 2020
twitter isnt letting me embed for some reason— ⱼᵤₙ𝓰ₖₒₒₖ (@fraisevk) August 26, 2020
.@Twitter embeds have completely stopped working... They don't show properly on the MSF website and they don't show in Twitter's own embed tool.... the world is ending. pic.twitter.com/Vy5z9y68hU— Minnesota Sports Fan (@realmnsportsfan) August 26, 2020
