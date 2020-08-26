Register
19:59 GMT26 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged that she was directed to have sex with Andrew

    'She'll Have His Back': Ghislaine Maxwell Won't Turn on Prince Andrew, Her Friend Tells Media

    © Photo : Florida Southern District Court
    Society
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0a/1079848014_0:0:1200:676_1200x675_80_0_0_84c25a7d57f282140e08791102802aa9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202008261080285827-shell-have-his-back-ghislaine-maxwell-wont-turn-on-prince-andrew-her-friend-tells-media/

    Describing Ghislaine Maxwell's relationship with the prince, her friend suggested that the former will "protect him to the last".

    Christopher Mason, a former friend of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, said that she is unlikely to disclose any information about Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and his "alleged liaison" with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, The Sun reports.

    A former associate of disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Maxwell currently awaits trial in the United States after being arrested in July 2020 and charged by federal prosecutors in New York City with four counts of procuring and transporting minors for illegal sex acts and two counts of perjury; she denies all the charges against her.

    And as Mason explained to the newspaper, Maxwell would not give up the prince as the two "were always fiercely loyal to each other".

    "I think she'll still have his back and will protect him to the last", he explained. "I don't think U.S. prosecutors would have much of an appetite for shaming a British prince, but his refusal to cooperate with their enquiries may spur their determination to exert maximum pressure on Ghislaine to turn on him."

    A British journalist based in New York who became a close friend of Maxwell after meeting her in 1989, Mason also remarked that connection to powerful men like Prince Andrew made her a “perfect match” for “social climber Epstein”, as the newspaper put it.

    His Royal Highness Prince Andrew, Duke of York
    © Sputnik / Igor Samoilov
    Prince Andrew 'Aloof and Odd' During Massages at Epstein's 'Creepy' Mansion, Claims Hollywood Guru
    "Jeffrey was supremely ambitious but he was never a cocktail party kind of guy," he said. "He was only interested in hanging out with powerful people."

    Giuffre, an alleged victim of Epstein, has claimed that she was trafficked by the paedophile financier and forced into intimate relations with Prince Andrew on three separate occasions, including when she was 17.

    The Duke of York, however, has always categorically denied he had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Giuffre, though he ended up stepping back from royal duties late last year amid a growing backlash that followed a BBC interview about his friendship with Epstein.

    Tags:
    relationship, Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Flush and Don't Flash: Transparent Public Toilets Hit Tokyo Streets
    Land of Republican Views
    Land of Republican Views
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse