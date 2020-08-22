Register
16:41 GMT22 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israel and Palestine flags

    Australian Anti-Hate Organisation Blasts Online Retailer Selling 'Make Israel Palestine Again' Shirt

    © AP Photo /
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    113
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101333/85/1013338512_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_0fa6eec2b0acce0f9ebe4dcec945a40f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202008221080248069-australian-anti-hate-organisation-blasts-online-retailer-selling-make-israel-palestine-again-shirt/

    This is not the first time that Redbubble finds itself in hot water over items appearing on its website. Last year, the company came under fire for selling cell phone cases, cups, and shirts with a Zyklon B logo, the trade name of a pesticide used by the Nazis to kill millions of people in gas chambers.

    The Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC), an anti-hate organisation in Australia, has strongly condemned the Australian online retailer Redbubble and Aussie division of the Etsy e-commerce website for selling a t-shirt that says "Make Israel Palestine Again". The ADC said Etsy also sells a t-shirt showing a map of Israel with the word Palestine written next to it. The organisation called on both websites to remove products that the ADC claims call for the destruction of Israel.

    "What’s next, products that endorse the extermination of Jews around the world? These shirts, plainly and simply, call for the elimination of Israel and its replacement with a Palestinian state. Any product that explicitly promotes the destruction of a country which is home to nearly 50 per cent of the world’s Jews is antisemitism of the worst kind and is beyond the pale. And while people are free to produce such materials, Etsy and Redbubble should not provide a forum for anyone who is employing genocidal language targeting Jews. Clearly, these goods violate the community guidelines of both companies, especially Redbubble’s prohibition of 'work that glorifies or trivializes violence' and Etsy’s policy on 'Hate Items: Items that Promote, Support or Glorify Hatred'", said Dr Dvir Abramovich, chairman of the ADC.

    Redbubble and Etsy have not commented on the issue. Last year, Redbubble, which allows independent designers and artists to sell their works on its website, came under fire for offering a range of items with a Zyklon B logo, a trade name for a cyanide-based pesticide that the Nazis used to kill millions of people in gas chambers. Following a complaint from anti-hate organisations, Redbubble removed all protects bearing the logo. Previously, the website was criticised for selling mini-skirts with the Arabic word for "Allah" and skirts featuring a picture of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

    The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been going on for decades. It started in 1947 when the United Nations approved a plan to split Palestine, inhabited by Arabs and Jews, into two separate states. The plan was accepted by Jewish leaders, but rejected by the Arab side. In 1948, after Israel was established as a state, a number of Arab countries decided to intervene and declared war on the country. In the ensuing conflict, Israel seized much of the land that belonged to the Palestinians. The conflict also resulted in hundreds of thousands of Palestinians being forced out of their homes.

    In 1967, a number of Arab countries fought another war against Israel, which ended unsuccessfully for them, with Tel Aviv gaining military control over the West Bank from Jordan and the Gaza Strip from Egypt. The international community has made numerous attempts to resolve the conflict, but they have so far all been unsuccessful. Most recently, the Trump administration proposed a peace agreement dubbed the "deal of the century", but it was rejected by the Palestinian leadership, which said the accord was too biased in favour of Israel.

     

     

    Tags:
    Middle East, anti-Semitism, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Contestants participate in the Miss Buffalo Chip Beauty Pageant on the Wolfman Jack Stage at Buffalo Chip during the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on Saturday, 15 August 2020, in Sturgis, S.D.
    This Week in Pictures: 15-21 August
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse