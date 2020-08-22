Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers Guitarist Jack Sherman Dies at 64

Former RHCP member Jack Sherman has died at 64, the band said in an Instagram post.
Following his exit from the Chili Peppers in 1985, Sherman provided session work for Bob Dylan, Tonio K, Bill Madden, and Gerry Goffin. The musician, however, later reunited with Chili Peppers in 1988 to provide backing vocals on the Mother's Milk tracks "Higher Ground" and "Good Time Boys".
Despite his contributions to the band, he was not inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012, like the other members of the group.
We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed. Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA. He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform.
