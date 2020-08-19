Web Searches for Non-Facing Sex Positions Soar Since End of UK COVID-19 Lockdown

Sexual Health charity the Terence Higgins Trust says couples should wear a mask during sex, not kiss and avoid sexual positions like the missionary.

UK Internet searches for sexual positions where the partners don’t face each other have soared in the last month since the lifting of the coronavirus lockdown.

With randy couples who don’t share a home finally allowed to come round for a bit of nookie, web users have made 60,000 searches for the "reverse cowgirl" position and 18,100 for "doggy style", up from 49,500 and 14,800 respectively in January.

That’s according to home cleaning firm End of Tenancy London, which decided to find out which sex acts were most popular, as reported by the Daily Mail’s Femail section.

It said there were a whopping 2.7 million searches for the phrase “sex positions” in the last month.

Queries for the "69" position were up from 8,100 in January to 12,100, while "wheelbarrow" had increased to 880 from 590. Of course, people might just be looking to buy an actual wheelbarrow now the garden centres are open again.

The startling findings came as the Terence Higgins Trust, the charity founded in 1982 to provide treatment to HIV sufferers, advised couples to adopt non-facing positions for lovemaking.

It said that they should avoid kissing, where face masks and consider phone sex and sex toys as alternatives to physical intimacy.

While the trust admitted that it was unrealistic to expect lovers to abstain from sex any more now the lockdown has been lifted, the best sexual partner in the global pandemic is yourself – or someone you already live with.