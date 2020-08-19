Ivanka Trump Reportedly Airbrushed From Book About Meghan Markle In Order to Preserve Royal’s Image

The book “Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family” details the love story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, their relations with other members of the royal family, and what prompted the Sussexes to quit royal life, a move that strongly polarised Britain and was dubbed “Megxit”.

Ivanka Trump has been airbrushed from a book about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Craig Brown, a British satirist and critic, wrote in an article in the Daily Mail. According to the 63-year-old, this was deliberately done by the authors because they reportedly feared that the link may have an unpleasant effect on the Sussexes’ image. In 2014, two years before Meghan Markle began dating Prince Harry, she started a lifestyle website called The Tig, where she wrote about fashion, beauty, food and people who inspired her. One such inspiring individual was none other than Ivanka Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump. After Meghan Markle started dating Prince Harry, she deleted the website, but according to Craig Brown, the former actress highly praised Ivanka.

"When we have drinks, I will make sure I order whatever she does – because this woman seems to have the formula for success (and happiness) down pat”, Meghan Markle reportedly wrote, as cited by Craig Brown.

In another post the former royal reportedly wrote:

"Don’t get me started on her jewellery collection: The late-night ‘window shopping’ I have done on my computer, snuggled up in bed with a glass of wine, staring longingly at her beautiful designs", Meghan Markle wrote about Ivanka, according to Brown.

The book "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family", which was released on 12 August, was written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. Brown wonders why Ivanka, whom Markle, according to the satirist, called "one of her female idols", was omitted by the authors, who spoke with over 100 sources – friends and people close to the Sussexes.

Brown claims the authors of the book were "fearful that the Trump formula for success and happiness might jar against Harry and Meghan's new mission to 'build a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world'".

The critic believes that many of the quotes in the book were provided by Meghan Markle herself and claims that the Duchess contributed to the biography. "Similarly, in their authors' note at the end, they boast of having spoken with 'close friends of Harry and Meghan… and, when appropriate, the couple themselves", Brown wrote.

Previousy, the Sussexes distanced themselves from the book and publicly denied speaking with its authors.

Meghan Markle’s friendship with Ivanka soured after Donald Trump was elected president, with the former actress branding the businessman-turned-politician "divisive" and "misogynistic". In his turn, Trump called the Suits star "nasty".