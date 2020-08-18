Register
19:36 GMT18 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

    Preliminary Studies Suggest COVID-19 Immunity Lasts for Several Months

    CDC
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107835/51/1078355126_0:32:1280:752_1200x675_80_0_0_a39285c8513edf88216e41663b9114d0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202008181080208555-preliminary-studies-suggest-covid-19-immunity-lasts-for-several-months/

    Preliminary studies suggest that COVID-19 immunity is durable for several months following an initial infection, even for people who had less severe cases.

    One of the studies was published on August 16 on MedRxiv by researchers at the University of Arizona. The study, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, was based on an analysis of antibodies in 5,882 COVID-19 patients. The researchers noticed that antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19, were present for at least three months in participants, even those who only suffered mild infections.

    “In most viral infections that are clear, we call these acute viral infections, early antibodies that are made and then they settle down, and usually what happens is that they hit a flat and stable point after that initial infection phase,” said Deepta Bhattacharya, an associate professor of immunobiology at the University of Arizona and co-author of the paper, Salon reported. “We were trying to see if that’s happening in COVID-19 survivors or not.”

    “It’s not that the immunities are going to vanish all of a sudden after three months, we can say that it’s at least three months. Now if I had to make a prediction based upon the first SARS-CoV-1 coronavirus, I think it would likely last for years,” Bhattacharya explained, referring to the virus that causes severe acute respiratory syndrome.

    The study’s findings are heartening, especially as they relate to vaccine development, Bhattacharya pointed out.

    “I think from a vaccine standpoint, it basically sets the parameters of what we know is possible. That doesn’t necessarily mean that a vaccine will work perfectly and it doesn’t necessarily mean that every single vaccine that’s out there is going to be very effective, but at least it tells us that this is a very much achievable goal, that this virus can be cleared and that you can generate immunity against it,” Bhattacharya explained.

    Another study published to MedRxiv on August 15, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, suggests that even mild COVID-19 infections resulted in patients’ bodies producing memory lymphocytes “that persist and display functional hallmarks associated with antiviral protective immunity.” Lymphocytes are a type of white blood cell made in the bone marrow and found in blood and lymph tissues.

    “We found that recovered individuals developed SARS-CoV-2-specific IgG antibody and neutralizing plasma, as well as virus-specific memory B and T cells that not only persisted, but in some cases increased numerically over three months following symptom onset,” the researchers wrote in the study. 

    According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “SARS-CoV-2 infection elicits development of IgM and IgG antibodies, which are the most useful for assessing antibody response.”

    Despite the promising studies, long-term follow-up is required to understand how immunity to COVID-19 can be achieved and maintained, explained Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases and associate professor in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of California.

    “You can measure the immune response but you don’t know for certain that that protects against infection until you do the studies,” Blumberg told Salon. “We don’t know how long people who have been infected, how long they will be protected against future infection whether it’s a matter of months, similar to the other coronaviruses or maybe it’s longer.”

    Related:

    English Channel Migrants; Education During Coronavirus; US Election; Coronavirus Medical Update
    Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine Wipes Out Earth-Sized Coronavirus in Promo Video
    Cats Get Friendlier to Owners Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Study Says
    Besides Locust Invasion and Coronavirus Pandemic, There's One More Plague Going on in the World
    People Protest Against Strict Coronavirus Measures in Buenos Aires - Video
    Tags:
    study, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    When the Water Turns Black: World's Biggest Oil Spills
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse