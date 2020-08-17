Asymptomatic US Student Attends Class After Positive COVID-19 Test, Classmates Exposed

A student in Moore, Oklahoma, knowingly chose to attend school last week while positive for COVID-19, according to officials.

The unidentified student attended Westmoore High School “under the understanding that since they were asymptomatic, they did not need to quarantine for the full 14-day-period," school officials told NBC affiliate KFOR of Oklahoma City on Friday.

The student’s parents also told the school they miscalculated how long their child had been in quarantine and thought it was safe for their child to attend school.

Westmoore High School is part of the Moore Public School District.

According to Dawn Jones, Moore Public Schools’ public information officer, an anonymous tip was given to administrators Thursday, alerting them that the student was infected with the novel coronavirus.

"I don't know why people do things, why they make certain decisions, what they know to be true and inform us of," Jones told KFOR.

"We will do absolutely everything within our power to safeguard and protect our students and our staff," Jones added.

The Moore Public School District sent a letter to parents last week confirming that school nurses have “completed tracing within our school to identify students and staff who may have been potentially exposed to the virus through close contact,” NBC News reported.

A student and coach at another high school in the district, Moore High School, have also tested positive for the virus, and are currently quarantining. The coach tested positive before classes resumed.

According to Jones, a total of 22 other students came into close contact with the two infected students and are also currently in quarantine for 14 days.