Register
19:03 GMT17 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

    Predominant COVID-19 Strain in US, Europe Detected in Southeast Asia

    CDC
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107835/51/1078355126_0:32:1280:752_1200x675_80_0_0_a39285c8513edf88216e41663b9114d0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202008171080198752-predominant-covid-19-strain-in-us-europe-detected-in-southeast-asia/

    A new strain of COVID-19, which was seen earlier in other parts of the world and could be 10 times as infectious as other varieties, has made an appearance in Southeast Asia, according to officials in Malaysia and the Philippines.

    The strain, called D614G, has been detected in India, the Philippines and Malaysia, according to Malaysian Director General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah, who shared an update on the strain in a Facebook post. 

    “Latest recent results received from the Laboratory Medical Research Institute (IMR): as suspected D614G type mutation has been spotted from COVID-19 virus isolation tests for three (3) cases from Cluster PUI Sivaganga (close contact to index case) and also a case from Cluster Ulu Tiram (i.e. individual from the Philippines),” Abdullah wrote in the post. Sivaganga is a town in India, while Ulu Tiram is a town in Malaysia.

    “So, this means that people need to be aware and be more careful because the COVID-19 virus with this D614G mutation has been proven to be detected in Malaysia. It's found 10 times easier to infect other individuals and spread easily if spread by the individual 'super spreader,’” Abdullah’s statement adds.

    The strain is the predominant variant in Europe and the US and has been detected in some recent outbreaks in China, according to Bloomberg.

    Despite Abdullah’s assertion that the mutation is more infectious than other strains, there is no epidemiological evidence that that is the case, according to Benjamin Cowling, head of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of Hong Kong.

    “It’s more commonly identified now than it was in the past, which suggests that it might have some kind of competitive advantage over other strains of COVID-19,” Cowling told Bloomberg.

    According to the outlet, the strain was identified in a Malaysian cluster of 45 cases that arose after an infected man returned from India and didn’t quarantine for 14 days, as is required. He had tested negative when he arrived in Malaysia and has since been fined and sentenced to five months in prison for breaching quarantine guidelines. The strain was detected in the Philippines from random COVID-19 samples. 

    D614G “is said to have a higher possibility of transmission or infectiousness, but we still don’t have enough solid evidence to say that that will happen,” Philippine Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a virtual meeting Monday, Bloomberg reported.

    The latest data by Worldometer shows that more than 9,000 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Malaysia, and 125 people have died as a result. In the Philippines, more than 164,000 cases of the virus have been confirmed, and almost 2,700 people have died.

    An analysis by Bloomberg reveals that cases in some Southeast Asian countries have surged in recent weeks. Malaysia reported 26 new cases on Saturday, its highest number since July 28, while cases in the Philippines have increased by 76% since the end of July. 

    Related:

    Hamburg Residents Take to Street to Protest Government's Coronavirus Measures - Video
    UAE, Israeli Companies Sign 'Strategic Commercial Agreement' to Cooperate On Coronavirus Research
    English Channel Migrants; Education During Coronavirus; US Election; Coronavirus Medical Update
    Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine Wipes Out Earth-Sized Coronavirus in Promo Video
    Cats Get Friendlier to Owners Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Study Says
    Tags:
    Europe, US, strain, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse