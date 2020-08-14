Cardi B Spends Fortune on COVID-19 Tests for WAP Clip Featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Kylie Jenner

Cardi B has shared an unusual detail about shooting her latest music video, WAP, saying that she spent $100,000 on COVID-19 testing for the film crew.
"It was kind of weird shooting the video in the age of corona. Like, we had to spend $100,000 dollars just on testing. Everybody on the shoot had to get tested for coronavirus", Cardi told reporters.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
PINK 💗& YELLOW💛 Love this scene.We really look like Disney princess #wap @theestallion
She also mentioned that they had a tiger and a leopard at the shooting, but "didn’t film with them in there because of safety and because of the pandemic".
"One of the scariest parts was the snake scene. I was naked and one of them peed all over me", Cardi said.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Little small tiny trailer of the video ....Drops tonight at midnight on YouTube ! #Wap
While the song was well-received, thousands of Cardi B's fans have demonstrated their dissatisfaction with reality star Kylie Jenner's cameo.
One disappointed viewer even filed a petition with Change.org to have Kylie removed. The petition has received almost 47,000 signatures so far.
The petition reads: "The video was perfect until we saw K and I wanted to throw my phone".
The video now has over 85.3 million views on YouTube.
All comments
Show new comments (0)