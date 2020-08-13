Woman Strips Naked and Shouts 'Allahu Akbar' at Buddhist Shrine in Thailand, Reports Say

A drunk woman climbed up on a Buddhist shrine in Thailand and started swearing at passers-by, the Daily Mail reported. To make matters worse, she did it all wearing nothing but her birthday suit and waving a beer can.
Videos of the incident posted online show the young woman shouting "cheers motherf***ers" as bewildered people walk past the shrine. At one point the woman even started shouting "Allahu akbar".
থাইল্যান্ডের মঠে মত্ত এবং উলঙ্গ অবস্থায় ‘তাণ্ডব’ বাংলাদেশি মহিলার https://t.co/Cle8mu9X6j— Desh Bidesh (@DeshBideshlive) August 12, 2020
According to the Daily Mail, the police officers who arrested the woman said she is 28 and works as an English teacher. She came to Thailand as a tourist, but then decided to stay. The officers also said the woman was seen stumbling around while drunk the night before. She was sent to the Suan Prung Psychiatric Hospital for evaluation.
