Register
19:35 GMT11 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Cellphone recording captures deputies with California's Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department holding teens at gunpoint moments after they were attacked by a knife-wielding individual at a bus stop. An investigation has been launched into the August 7, 2020, encounter.

    Video: Probe Launched After US Cops Hold Teens Attacked by Knife-Wielding Man at Gunpoint

    Screenshot/Tammi Laray
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0b/1080137549_0:30:1900:1098_1200x675_80_0_0_29b3584f112c2c79fce4f44cb33d2c11.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202008111080137639-video-probe-launched-after-us-cops-hold-teens-attacked-by-knife-wielding-man-at-gunpoint/

    Law enforcement officials with California’s Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) recently came under fire after cellphone footage surfaced showing officers drawing their firearms on teenagers who had been attacked by a knife-wielding man moments prior.

    The August 7 incident, which unfolded at a bus stop in the Golden State’s Santa Clarita area, prompted 911 calls by concerned locals after an individual was spotted chasing three teenagers with a sharp object. It was later determined that the attacker pulled a knife and repeatedly tried to strike the teens after they rejected his inquiry about illicit drugs. In turn, the teens used their skateboards as shields.

    Video of the events that followed the initial attack against the teens picks up with the attacker long gone and the teenagers being held at gunpoint by several LASD deputies, one of whom is filmed pointing a department-issued assault rifle at the youths immediately after jumping out of his police cruiser.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Tammi Collins (@tammilaray) on

    With more than five officers arriving at the scene, a small crowd of people converged near the bus stop to inform the deputies that the teens were the ones who were attacked, and that the suspect was elsewhere.

    “[The cops] don’t care cause they’re Black. They don’t care cause they’re Black,” an unidentified, concerned woman is heard saying in the crowd, referring to the teenagers. Two of three of the teens have been identified as Black, according to the Los Angeles Times.

    “They didn’t even do nothing. This is bulls**t. This is bulls**t,” the individual continues to yell out among the growing group of locals trying to redirect the attention of the cops toward locating the attacker. “[The cops] don’t give a f**k.”

    “They’re not even resisting,” another person is overheard as another local urges the targeted teenagers to remain with their “hands up.” At this point, one by one, all three teens are taken into custody.

    The 11-minute video, which was reshared on Instagram by Tammi Collins, whose 16-year-old son was one of the arrested minors, also captures multiple people telling the teens to not answer any questions from the police until their parent or guardian is present.

    Collins indicated in her video post that the questionable police response came after “one” 911 caller told authorities that “two Black guys are attacking a homeless guy.” The individual who attacked the teens was reported as being a homeless, Hispanic man.

    “This is something my son and his friends will never forget,” Collins wrote. “I’m still wonder[ing] how will I ever help my son recover from this traumatic experience.”

    Although the three teens were released from the squad cars without charges roughly 30 minutes after being detained, it’s still unclear whether the unidentified attacker was ever apprehended. At one point in the video recording, a deputy is heard saying that he was “pretty sure” an officer had found the attacker.

    Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva addressed the matter on Monday, saying via a videotaped statement that the officers were responding to a “felony assault” report, but that he has “concerns regarding the tactics employed” by his department’s personnel. Villanueva also noted in the brief, 21-second video that an investigation into the encounter is ongoing.

    Robert Brown, the lawyer representing the Collins family, told the Times that he is looking into the incident for a possible lawsuit, however, no decision has been made yet on that front. “I just can’t believe that the only way to handle this was to approach it with guns drawn,” he said.

    This latest incident comes as several investigations were recently initiated against Villanueva’s police force after allegations surfaced in a legal claim of a violent gang within the department. The June 23 claim alleged that a group known as “The Executioners” controlled the ins and outs of a patrol station in the Compton area and would often retaliate against officers for stepping out of line.

    Related:

    WATCH US Police Heli Flies Circles Round 'UFO' in California Sky
    RoboNope: Police Robot Fails to Summon Help During Fight in California
    Video: 40,000 Bees Attack Firefighters, Police Officers in California
    California Police Release Footage Showing Star of Glee Hours Before She Went Missing
    Tags:
    investigation, teens, handcuffs, arrest, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD), California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To Moscow With Love: Tourists Visiting the USSR and Modern-Day Russia
    To Moscow With Love: Tourists Visiting the USSR and Modern-Day Russia
    Case vs. Casings
    Case vs. Casings
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse