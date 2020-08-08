'Meteorites are Coming': Pastor Speaks of 'Apocalyptic Fireballs' as Asteroid Flies Towards Earth

Pastor Begley suggested that bigger space rocks may be heading in the direction of our planet, and that certain biblical doomsday prophecies may come true.

As another asteroid is expected to swoop by our planet in less than a month, one Christian evangelist warns that it might be a dire portent of things to come.

The asteroid in question, 2011 ES4, is expected to pass by Earth at a distance less than that between our planet and the moon, on 1 September, though, as the Daily Star points out, this space rock does not seem to be posing any threat.

Pastor Paul Begley, however, who has previously made claims about "brimstone and fire falling from the heavens", now suggests that dangerous space debris may be on its way to Earth, the newspaper notes.

"It is prophesied that apocalyptic fireballs will fall. We're getting confirmation they are coming", the pastor announced. "I've been talking about this for a decade because we knew, according to the Bible, we knew it was coming - even without scientific proof. Even Stephen Hawking says the Earth will be consumed in fire in 2600. I think it's gonna be way way sooner than that because the Bible says it in second Peter, chapter three."

Having mentioned "tiny fireballs" that exploded over Russia and Japan in 2013 and in 2017 respectively, as well as those that "have been falling all around the world" lately, "could be and is a sign according to scientists of larger objects that are incoming".

"Here's what scientists are finding out: the debris field that's coming is a precursor to the bigger rocks that are coming behind it," Begley declared. "The little rocks, in an explosion somewhere in the cosmos, sent millions and billions of rocks headed in our direction."

The pastor also brought up biblical quotes about how Earth will "melt with a fervent heat" and "reel and rock like a drunkard" one day, the newspaper notes.

"This is scientific proof that fireballs and asteroids are heated in our direction. Meteorites are coming!" he declared.