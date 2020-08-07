More Than One-Third of Americans Would Not Get COVID-19 Vaccine, Poll Finds

The poll also showed that US political party preferences greatly impacted Americans’ viewpoints on a COVID-19 vaccine, with 81% of Democrat-affiliated poll participants saying they would be willing to be vaccinated today if a free and FDA-approved vaccine was available.
On the other hand, only 59% of independents and 47% of Republicans held the same viewpoint.
In addition, the findings revealed that 76% of adults aged between 18 and 29 would get a COVID-19 vaccine if one were presently available. Meanwhile, 70% of senior citizens - those who are 65 or older - share the same view. However, the desire to be vaccinated was lower among those aged 30 to 49, only 64% of whom would get a dose. In addition, just 59% of people between the ages of 50 and 64 said they would be willing to get the vaccine.
The survey also found that 67% of white Americans would get an FDA-approved vaccine, compared to 59% of non-white Americans.
"Such resistance is not unprecedented. When Gallup in 1954 asked US adults who had heard or read about the then-new polio vaccine, 'Would you like to take this new polio vaccine (to keep people from getting polio) yourself?' just 60% said they would, while 31% said they would not,” a report by Gallup said.
"So far, the willingness to adopt a new vaccine looks similar today. Leaders in favor of a vaccine may be well-served to study what caused the public to ultimately adopt earlier vaccines as they consider how best to influence Americans to take advantage of such an option now.”
The survey also found that 65% of Americans living in a large city and 69% of Americans living in a suburb of a very large city would be willing to get the vaccine. Furthermore, 68% of Americans in small towns or villages would be willing to be vaccinated, and 56% of people living in rural areas or on farms would get the drug.
The survey was based on responses from 7,600 adults and has a margin error of two points.
