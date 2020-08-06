Register
20:18 GMT06 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bald head woman

    Increased Hair Loss Likely Part of Long-Term COVID-19 Symptoms, Study Finds

    © CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107359/17/1073591715_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_c2c98c777b9c7e0255c2e419ac567cf3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202008061080087753-increased-hair-loss-likely-part-of-long-term-covid-19-symptoms-study-finds/

    A recent study conducted by a doctor at the Indiana University School of Medicine and a grassroots COVID-19 survivor group known as Survivor Corps, has identified dozens of potential long-term COVID-19 symptoms, including hair loss.

    Using a poll on the Survivor Corps Facebook group, the survey identified 98 symptoms associated with COVID-19, according to Dr. Natalie Lambert, an associate research professor at the Indiana University School of Medicine. The survey was based on responses from 1,500 participants.

    “The new symptoms our study identified include severe nerve pain, difficulty concentrating, difficulty sleeping, blurry vision and even hair loss,” Lambert said, Fox News reported.

    The survey’s findings show that 26.5% of the reported symptoms were painful. Some symptoms included anxiety, memory problems, blurry vision, dry eyes, tremors, hair loss and persistent chest pain.

    Theresa Cabrera, 54, told Today that she first noticed her hair falling out when she was released from the hospital in May after getting a bout of COVID-19.

    “It came out in my hands - still does,” Cabrera, who lives in Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey, told the outlet. “I was freaking out… Now, when I make a ponytail, it’s less than a quarter of what it used to be. It’s horrible.”

    The findings from the study show that around 27% of patients who contracted COVID-19 still experience hair loss as a lingering issue. According to doctors, the hair loss may be related to telogen effluvium, which refers to temporary hair loss after stress or a traumatic event.

    According to the Cleveland Clinic, most people shed between 50 and 100 hairs per day. However, in the case of telogen effluvium, the proportion of hair follicles in the telogen, or shedding, phase of the follicle growth cycle spikes by up to 50%, which can lead to copious amounts of shedding.

    Dr. Esther Freeman, who manages the Dermatology COVID-19 Registry, a database of COVID-19-related skin symptoms, told Today that there has been an increasing number of people reporting hair loss while recovering from COVID-19.

    “If you’re recovering from COVID and then all of a sudden your hair starts to fall out, it can be extremely emotionally distressing,” Freeman, director of the Global Health Dermatology program at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and an assistant professor of dermatology at Harvard Medical School, told Today.

    “But I would say that given that we’re seeing this huge amount of telogen effluvium in patients who didn’t have COVID, there’s also a lot of stress involved,” she added.

    Dr. Marc Glashofer, a hair loss expert with The Derm Group in West Orange, New Jersey, also told Today that he’s recently seen an increase in telogen effluvium cases.

    “When I see somebody who has shedding, I don’t ask about daily stress like your job or traffic. We’re talking about big stress like the death of a loved one, change in career, a divorce and COVID - COVID is a big stress,” Glashofer said.

    According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea. 

    However, the CDC also notes on its website that the list does not “include all possible symptoms” and will be updated as the agency learns more about the virus.

    Related:

    Esper Discusses With Chinese Counterpart Need for COVID-19 Transparency, Pentagon Says
    Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Tests Positive for COVID-19 as Trump Goes on Trip to State
    UK To Hit Belgian Travellers With 14-Day Quarantine Rules Amid Spike In COVID-19 Cases - Report
    Rodney Davis Contracts COVID-19, Urges Public To Wear Masks, Social Distance Amid Surge In US Cases
    Thousands of Workers Linked to COVID-19 Relief Call to Strike for Basic Amenities in India
    Tags:
    study, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    Jew Kidding Me, Yosemite
    Jew Kidding Me, Yosemite
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse