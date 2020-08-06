Register
07:25 GMT06 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An aerial view shows the foundation platform of Leviathan natural gas field, in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Haifa, Israel January 31, 2019

    'No Place for Hazardous Substances': Haifa Governor Warns of Beirut-Like 'Horror Scenario'

    © REUTERS / Marc Israel Sellem/Pool
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/16/1079953393_0:171:3073:1899_1200x675_80_0_0_abe492d5e077ebfdbd735fe0dea60bd3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202008061080082408-no-place-for-hazardous-substances-haifa-governor-warns-of-beirut-like-horror-scenario/

    Calls to waste no time in moving potentially dangerous industries away from densely populated areas in Israel came in response to the deadly explosion that left almost half of the Lebanese capital in ruins and chaos on Tuesday.

    The mayor of Haifa has raised concerns that the "horror scenario" witnessed in Beirut on Tuesday could take place in the northern Israeli port city as well, stressing the horrid explosion was "a wake-up call".

    "The fear of all of us, based on experts in the field, is exactly of a horror scenario like the one that erupted yesterday north of Israel", Haifa Mayor Einat Kalish Rotem, wrote on Facebook Wednesday, stressing "it's time to act" now as there is "no place for hazardous substances and polluting factories within the urban space and among the population".

    The mayor of Kiryat Bialik, Eli Dukorsky, also brought up the urgency of transferring petrochemical industries to safer places in a Facebook post.

    In response to the Beirut carnage, Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel said in a statement that the tragedy was "worrying" and went on to repeat her pledge to remove petrochemical industries from populated urban areas within a decade.

    Joint List party head MK Ayman Odeh, for his part, said in a tweet that while the full horror of the Beirut explosion was still unfolding, "one thing is clear: We must learn lessons immediately and rid the Haifa Bay of refineries and keep them away from population centres".

    He depicted such proximity as "an immediate danger to our lives and those of our children".

    In 2015, following a government decision to reduce air pollution and environmental risks in Haifa Bay, the Environmental Protection Ministry commissioned a risk assessment of hazardous materials whose preliminary first phase results were made public in July 2019, The Times of Israel reported.

    People walk near the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
    © REUTERS / Aziz Taher
    Live Updates: At Least 137 Killed, 5,000 Injured in Beirut Explosion, Reports Say

    The in-depth survey concluded that the probability of danger was low in the vast majority of Israeli areas, but singled out four establishments for further research — Haifa Group, which produces specialty fertilisers, Dor, The Bazan Group’s Gadiv Petrochemical Industries, and Gadot East.

    The National Economic Council, the chief advisory body, and the Environmental Protection Ministry have of late recommended shutting down the Bazan facilities, one of the biggest polluters in Haifa, and replacing them with a green belt and a residential and commercial hub. Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel said in a statement that the disaster in Beirut was “worrying” and reiterated her pledge to move the petrochemical industries from Haifa within a decade, as cited by Israeli media.

    Calls to step up efforts to move potentially dangerous oil and chemical factories out of densely populated Haifa and other cities before disaster strikes came after a huge blast rocked the Lebanese capital leaving almost half of it in shambles on Tuesday evening.

    According to Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab, the blast in Beirut, which claimed the lives of at least 137, as per the Health Ministry's updated estimates, involved around 2,750 metric tonnes of highly volatile ammonium nitrate stockpiled in a warehouse near the city port. The substance is largely used as a high nitrogen crop fertiliser and also as a component in explosives for mining and other industries.

    Related:

    Tehran 'Will Raze Tel Aviv, Haifa' if US Attacks - Iranian Islamic Guard Comdr.
    Russian Emergencies Ministry's 2nd Plane With Aid, Experts Lands in Blast-Hit Beirut
    IDF Releases VIDEO of Seizure Operation of Ship That Caught Fire Near Haifa
    Tags:
    chemical industry, Oil Industry, cities, Haifa, Israel, Beirut
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    Jew Kidding Me, Yosemite
    Jew Kidding Me, Yosemite
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse