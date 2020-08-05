Register
16:51 GMT05 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    After the company announced it would extend its coronavirus work-from-home order until summer 2021, a Google sign is shown at one of the company's office complexes in Irvine, California, U.S., July 27, 2020.

    New York Proposes New Antitrust Legislation That Would Make it Easier to Sue Tech Giants

    © REUTERS / MIKE BLAKE
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1e/1080020480_0:320:3071:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_b5d5fdf26ce41a44dc2b70ccbbdbae29.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202008051080074860-new-york-proposes-new-antitrust-legislation-that-would-make-it-easier-to-sue-tech-giants/

    Senator Mike Gianaris, the sponsor and key proponent of the bill, insists big tech market players need to be effectively reined in to ensure robust competition. Meanwhile, a number of tech giants have in the past several months been subjected to antitrust probes.

    New York is introducing a bill that would facilitate suing big tech companies for abuse of their monopoly. Being one of the US’ key financial hubs, the state could set an example all across the country.

    The bill, titled S8700A, which is now being looked into by New York’s Senate Consumer Protection Committee, would serve as an effective update to the Big Apple’s old antitrust laws, which are a century old and “were built for a completely different economy”, said the bill’s sponsor, State Senator Mike Gianaris, as cited by The Guardian.

    “Their power has grown to dangerous levels and we need to start reining them in”, he explained.

    New York’s antitrust laws now require two players to collaborate to conduct anticompetitive behaviour, such as price setting, while in other cases companies may underprice products to the point where they are even incurring a loss to drive others out of the market - a behaviour universally considered to be anticompetitive.

    Technological development
    © CC0
    US House Judiciary Panel Requests Company Records of Four Tech Giants As Part of Antitrust Probe

    The bill could be discussed when the New York State Senate returns to work in August, but is unlikely to take effect before 2021.

    It notably has the support of New York’s Attorney General Letitia James.

    “For more than 100 years, our antitrust laws have served as critical protection for consumers and small businesses from unchecked corporate power to choke off competition and limit consumer choice”, James addressed the antiquated laws, suggesting they should become even tougher to ensure fair competition and fully meet the demands of the new economy.

    The news comes as a federal committee is going ahead with an antitrust probe into tech giants after concerns were raised that their unrivalled market power is negatively affecting competition.

    At the hearing last week, Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google’s leaders were told they had “too much power”, were censoring political speech, spreading fake news, and “killing” the engine of the American economy.

    “I was struck by the brazen tone of the witnesses”, said Sen. Gianaris following the proceeding. “Some of the things they were admitting to appeared to me to be violations of existing laws”.

    Gianaris insisted that states should take the lead while the federal government decides what, if any, action it will take.

    “Whether it’s the existing laws not being strong enough or the existing laws not being enforced, they clearly feel invulnerable. That is a microcosm of the entire problem. They have become too powerful economically which leads to them becoming too powerful politically and they feel like they can get away with things nobody else can”, he said.

    In late June, Politico reported that the US Justice Department is expected to sue Google in the next few months, accusing the company of monopolising the advertising technology market.

    Related:

    TikTok Buyout 'a Ruse' to Take Down Facebook's Rival, Insiders Say
    ByteDance Says 'Complex And Unimaginable Difficulties' in Going Global, Denounces Facebook
    ‘Like Live Google Earth With DVR’: US Exploring Spy Drone Upgrade to Watch Entire Cities at Once
    Ex-Engineer Levandowski Sentenced to 18 Months in Prison for Stealing Trade Secrets From Google
    Tags:
    market, technology, New York, US, tech giants, antitrust case
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    Jew Kidding Me, Yosemite
    Jew Kidding Me, Yosemite
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse