Unsealed Court Documents Reveal Jeffrey Epstein’s Sexual Fetishes

Previously, the billionaire’s alleged sex slaves claimed that Epstein had demanded three orgasms a day. Virginia Giuffre, who escaped Epstein and his “madam” Ghislaine Maxwell, said that the financier’s obsession with sex was “biological, like eating”.

Unsealed court documents have revealed Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual fetishes. According to the papers, the billionaire preferred pink sheets, as the colour reminded him of female genitalia. The banker was into role-playing and, according to one of his alleged victims Virginia Giuffre, loved it when underage girls and women wore latex outfits. "He had bondage outfits, he had all the different kinds of outfits, but his favourite was the schoolgirl", Giuffre said.

The court documents also revealed that Epstein was interested in sadomasochism and had even bought books on the topic. The disgraced billionaire also enjoyed it when his purported victims squeezed his nipples.

Other information in the documents includes:

Receipts show that Epstein bought books on erotic servitude.

He had a proclivity only for white girls.

If the girls were of any other descent, they had to be exotically beautiful.

The court papers were unsealed as Epstein’s former girlfriend and life companion Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by the FBI last month and charged with grooming young girls – one as young as 14 – for Epstein. The documents were part of the 2015 lawsuit against Maxwell filed by one of Epstein’s alleged victims Virginia Giuffre, who claims that she was forced by Maxwell and Epstein to have sex with Prince Andrew. Maxwell and her legal team wanted to keep the papers sealed, but the judge ruled that they should be made public. However, Maxwell’s lawyers succeeded in keeping some documents private, which Maxwell claims include details of her own sex life.

The 58-year-old denies she was involved in Epstein’s sex crimes and says she was not aware of her ex-boyfriend’s wrongdoings. She pleaded not guilty to all six charges she is facing.

Epstein was arrested in 2019 and charged with running a sex trafficking network of minors. He was awaiting trial in a federal prison when he was found hanging in his cell on 10 August. The subsequent autopsy concluded that his death was a suicide. However, members of his family and a coroner hired by Epstein’s estate believe the billionaire was killed because of his connections to powerful people.