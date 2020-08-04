Register
    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala.

    Kim Kardashian Begged Kanye West to Stop His Presidential Bid As She Looks For Way Out - Report

    © AP Photo / Charles Sykes
    On 4 July the musician announced that he would run for president in the upcoming election in November. His move was taken with a pinch of salt, as the 43-year-old is known for his controversial and provocative statements. However, it appears West is quite serious about his campaign and reportedly hired a team of political advisers.

    Kim Kardashian begged her husband Kanye West to stop his presidential bid, PageSix reported, citing a well-placed source. According to the tabloid, the star of the reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" allegedly urged West to give up his political ambition for the sake of the family, but the musician ignored her pleas.

    "Kim begged Kanye to stop his presidential thing, to stop talking about their kids at rallies. But he ignored her and instead he went ahead and hired more people . . . and tried to register in more states. He just won’t stop this presidential bulls**t", the source told PageSix.

    The bizarre behavior West displayed recently and his ongoing presidential campaign has been a nightmare for Kardashian, according to the source. "She is looking for a way out. But she’s also a nice person and wants to do the best for her kids", the source told PageSix.

    Rapper Kanye West gets emotional as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. July 19, 2020
    © REUTERS / RANDALL HILL
    Kanye West Reportedly Focusing on Swing State Ohio in Run-Up to Presidential Polls

    West is known for controversial behavior, but his recent statements caused concerns among his friends and supporters. During a rally in South Carolina, he appeared in a security vest and his statements seemed more like an impromptu rant than a well-planned speech. At one point he started crying when he spoke about how his parents almost aborted him and that he and Kardashian considered aborting their first child. He then said that abortion should remain legal and that there should be financial support for mothers. "Everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars", West told the audience.

    These statements, as well as posts on Twitter where he revealed he wanted to divorce Kardashian and threatened his mother-in-law with war, sparked concerns that West was experiencing a nervous breakdown and is suffering from mental issues.
    He has since deleted the posts, apologized for his behavior and met Kardashian after reportedly refusing to talk to her.

    2020 Presidential Election, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
