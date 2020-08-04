Register
16:09 GMT04 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In a Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 file photo, Ellen DeGeneres, winner of the Carol Burnett award, poses in the press room at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

    How Ellen DeGeneres Became 2020’s Big Villain

    © AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107889/53/1078895320_0:0:3001:1688_1200x675_80_0_0_c19b49aa34271dd1d3ae97fcfdb8c17a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202008041080056107-how-ellen-degeneres-became-2020s-big-villain/

    Multiple reports of abuse and misconduct on the set of the Ellen DeGeneres talk show have prompted the host to apologise, but the rumour mill is as busy as ever over whether she will keep her job.

    One of the most dramatic human-interest stories to have absorbed Twitter, television, and whatnot in the past few months is most certainly the one involving comedian Ellen DeGeneres and her colleagues.

    The dance-prone 62-year-old TV diva and host of her long-running namesake show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, is currently beleaguered by what her co-workers refer to as a “toxic workplace culture.”

    So, how did the imbroglio start?

    In March, comedian Kevin T. Porter started a thread on Twitter half-jokingly, half-seriously asking people to contribute “the most insane stories you’ve heard about Ellen being mean” in exchange for donations to a Los Angeles food bank.

    Ellen DeGeneres attends the premiere of Netflix's Green Eggs and Ham at the Hollywood American Legion Post 43 on Sunday, November 3, 2019 in Los Angeles
    © AP Photo / Mark Von Holden
    Netizens Ask to #ReplaceEllen Amid Reports Ellen DeGeneres 'Wants Out' of Her Show Due to Scandals
    The request turned out to not be ludicrous at all, as it racked up almost 3,000 detailed replies, including strong and emotional complaints.

    Months later, Buzzfeed News published an investigation in which 11 people - one current and 10 former Ellen employees - shared their own stories of “day-to-day toxicity”, including being sacked after taking medical leave or days off to attend family funerals, as well as being subjected to racist attacks in the workplace, etc.

    "If she wants to have her own show and have her name on the show title, she needs to be more involved to see what’s going on”, one former staffer said in the media report.

    “I think the executive producers surround her and tell her, ‘Things are going great, everybody’s happy’, and she just believes that, but it’s her responsibility to go beyond that”, the employee continued.

    A little over a week later, on 27 July, The Ellen DeGeneres Show was formally placed under investigation by WarnerMedia, but the flow of complaints showed no sign of stopping, although not all of them centred on Ellen herself.

    For instance, just recently, ex-employees spoke out about being subjected to sexual abuse and inappropriate conduct at the hands of several of The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s executive producers.

    “Sorry but it comes from the top @TheEllenShow Know more than one who were treated horribly by her. Common knowledge”, Brad Garrett, an Everybody Loves Raymond star, readily weighed in.

    Any Response?

    Last week, the flamboyant host came up with an apology (which was naturally attributed by some to her apparent wish to keep her current contract running until 2023 intact).

    The Finding Dory star made it long, but heartfelt and to the point:

    "It’s been way too long, but we’re finally having conversations about fairness and justice”, she wrote, going on:

    “We all have to be more mindful about the way our words and actions affect others, and I’m glad the issues at our show were brought to my attention. I promise to do my part in continuing to push myself and everyone around me to learn and grow. It’s important to me and to Warner Bros. that everyone who has something to say can speak up and feels safe doing so”.

    Ellen’s wife, though, actress Portia De Rossi, made a far more laconic statement on Monday, posting on her Instagram account a word of unconditional support for her partner:

    “To all our fans.…we see you. Thank you for your support”, adding the hashtags #stopbotattacks, #IStandWithEllenDeGeneres, #IStandByEllen, #IStandByEllenDeGeneres, and #bekindtooneanother.

    Ellen Leaving, or Shown the Door?

    On 2 August, Us Magazine reported, citing a source, that DeGeneres is "p*ssed that people have come forward to share these negative stories about her and feels betrayed", noting that part of her "wants out" from the show.

    This is where rumours about her resignation started to snowball, and are still being spread - even more so after a second cited “insider” said she "has enough money to never work again", despite the show's producer Andy Lassner outright shooting down claims of the programme ending.

    Related:

    Australian Radio Host Describes “Bizarre” Encounter With Ellen Degeneres
    'The Show Feels Done': Staffers of 'The Ellen Show' Reportedly 'Freaking Out' Over Possible End
    Does Ellen DeGeneres Plan to End Her Talk Show Amid Allegations of a 'Toxic' Work Environment?
    Tags:
    abuse, racism, comedian, TV, host, Ellen Degeneres
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Trump Tune-Out
    Trump Tune-Out
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse