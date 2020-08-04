SHINee's Taemin Presents MV ‘2 KIDS’ Ahead of Upcoming 3rd Solo Album

In the music video, the youngest member of SHINee is seen dancing through the streets of Paris while regretting clumsy childish love in the past that lead to a break-up.

Talented soloist and dancer Lee Taemin revealed the prologue MV and track for his third regular album “Never Gonna Dance Again” on 4 August.

Taemin participated in the creation of the track "2 KIDS", which is made in the electro-pop genre and supported by guitar sound and Taemin's delicate vocals. The lyrics talk about the memories of breaking up in the past due to being immature. The MV was filmed in France in February this year, where Taemin was as a member of the “K-pop Avengers” Super M, who were to perform a concert in Paris at the time.

Shawols (the official name for the fans of SHINee) are celebrating the release by trending #ComebackTAEMIN_2KIDS worldwide and praising Taemin's charismatic and emotional work in the MV.

this is by far one of his most mature body of works and you can totally sense he's grown even more artistically and i'm in love with everything about this concept its a perfect prologue

can we just talk about how amazing taemin looks in the mv. a whole visual!

THE SONG IS SO GOOD THANK YOU LEE TAEMIN I LOVE YOU DANCING KING



pic.twitter.com/eSiNjnKsyr



#ComebackTAEMIN_2KIDS — taemin archive (@taemgifs) August 4, 2020

But they are still not satisfied with the promotional work of SM Entertainment, as the photo teasers of the release were not dropped as usual and there were only three of them. Additionally, Taemin, who is one of the most recognisable K-pop solo artists worldwide, didn't even get a proper promotion schedule, while the date of the album's release is still unknown.

This is a depressing thread but times SM uses Taemin to silence Shawols

This is a depressing thread but times SM uses Taemin to silence Shawols

1. When they rented a 3000 capability venue. The one apologizing ended up being Taemin