17:31 GMT02 August 2020
    Giza pyramid complex in Egypt

    Conspiracy Theorist Claims Musk Was Right About Pyramid's Alien Origins, Explains Why

    Laying out the "facts" which he claims should confirm that aliens built the pyramids of Egypt, Scott Waring challenged scientists who "say that Egyptians have the ability to make a great pyramid today" to prove it.

    While tech entrepreneur Elon Musk ended up being chastised online by Egypt's former minister of antiquities Zahi Hawass, after the SpaceX founder, perhaps jokingly, suggested on Twitter that the legendary Egyptian pyramids were built by aliens, intrepid UFO hunter and conspiracy theorist extraordinaire Scott C. Waring stepped forward to back Musk's claim.

    Insisting that even with today's technology, Giza "is too poor to be able to afford such equipment necessary to create the great pyramid", Waring proceeded to lay out a number of "facts" which he apparently believes confirm the alien origins of the ancient Egyptian monuments.

    Firstly, the conspiracy theorist noted how the stone blocks that were used in the pyramids' construction weighed up to 50 tons, and "Egyptians had not learned of the wheel and the boats they used could not possible carry such weight across the Nile river".

    He also argued that building such a massive and heavy structure "on top of the sand", without it sinking in the following 5,000 years would've been "impossible for humans, even the humans of today".

    "The three pyramids of the Giza pyramid complex are aligned exactly with the position of three stars of the Belt of Orion", Waring postulated in his next argument. "As the science of astronomy would not have been that developed thousands of years back, but aliens could do this".

    He also added that the pyramids of Giza were "all built directly facing true magnetic north" - which he claims should've been impossible for humans since "the compass was not yet created" - and pointed at "the wall carvings in the Temple of Seti I at Abydos", one of which apparently resembles a helicopter, with the depictions of a "submarine" and a "spaceship" also allegedly being present there.

    "Aliens could predict the future, since they have seen such evolution on other worlds", Waring argued.

    Finally, the conspiracy theorist delved into things numerical, claiming that “the perimeter of the Great Pyramid when divided by two times the height of the monument gives a number which exactly equal to pi, and it is matching till the 15th decimal place”, and that “the Great Pyramid at Giza's latitude, 29.9792458°N, perfectly matches up to the speed of light, which is 299,792,458 meters per second”.

    Blink-182 Star Looks for Link Between Aliens & Pyramids as He Launches New Season of UFO Docu Series

    It wasn't immediately clear, however, how exactly these numbers might point at the identity of the pyramids' builders.

    "For any scientist to say that Egyptians have the ability to make a great pyramid today...I say prove it", Waring surmised. "They neither have the focus, the unity, they finances, equipment nor engineering skills to successfully achieve such a remarkable structure today".

    The Giza pyramid complex is located on the the Giza Plateau in Greater Cairo, Egypt., and includes one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World – the Great Pyramid of Giza.

    In 1990, tombs belonging to some 10,000 of the pyramid builders were discovered in the complex's vicinity, with the findings indicating they were paid workers rather than slaves.

    conspiracy theory, aliens, pyramids, Elon Musk
    Votre message a été envoyé!
