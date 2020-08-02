Between 'God & Lucifer': Preacher Sees Another Apocalyptic Sign in Israel-Lebanon Border Clashes

Christian evangelist Paul Begley has a 337,000-plus follower base on his YouTube channel, where he occasionally points out new indications of an upcoming doomsday. According to the preacher, even recent cosmic activities can be seen as dangerous omens.

American theologian Paul Begley has found some new signs of an upcoming Armageddon in recent border clashes between the Israeli army and Lebanon's Hezbollah paramilitary troops, according to a recent upload on his YouTube channel.

On Monday, The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said that they have thwarted an "infiltration attempt by a Hezbollah terror squad" following several clashes along the border between the two countries after an Israeli military drone crashed on Lebanese territory on 26 July. The Hezbollah movement, however, denied the alleged attempts of intrusion.

Begley, who is a well-known end times preacher, cited chapters from the Book of Zechariah to argue that Israel, which he sees as the “Holy Land” was “going to come under attack, without question”. He goes on to read Chapter 11 to prove his point, which says:

"'For I will no longer have pity on the people of the land’, declares the Lord. 'I will give everyone into the hands of their neighbours and their king. They will devastate the land, and I will not rescue anyone from their hands.”

"This is an incredible chapter, nobody ever talks about it. The howling opened the doors of Lebanon that the fire may devour your cedars,” he commented on the alleged prophecy.

The doomsday preacher claims that Bible actually predicted the rise of Hezbollah in Lebanon and confrontation between the two countries which he saw as a new sign of “end of times”. The evangelist then referred to Jerusalem as “the most holiest spot in the world”, which Begley says was made “a cup of trembling” by God in a great siege, who allegedly sought “to destroy all nations” that come against the city.

"This isn't really about us, this is about God and Lucifer,” he adds in the clip.

Begley believes that Israel, as “the holiest place on Earth”, became a place of spiritual confrontation between good and evil which has been recently escalating, according to his observation.

But for Begley, who is the author of ‘The Coming Apocalypse’ series, the border conflict was not the only sign of the pending apocalypse – another is the coronavirus pandemic, a recent meteor shower and a solar flare. Earlier the preacher, who has 337,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, said that major eclipses that took place on 21 June and 4 July also prophesied the end of the world.