Register
19:08 GMT29 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Tuesday, March 25, 2020, photo, hospital doctors get instructions on a ventilator at the University Hospital Eppendorf in Hamburg Germany

    More Than Half of COVID-19 Patients in Germany on Ventilators Died, Study Finds

    © AP Photo / Axel Heimken
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107897/80/1078978047_0:144:3072:1872_1200x675_80_0_0_9d64782c0cee1847359b08c90c9e5019.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202007291080010622-more-than-half-of-covid-19-patients-in-germany-on-ventilators-died-study-finds/

    A new study published Tuesday in the journal The Lancet found that 1 in 5 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Germany between the end of February and mid-April died. The findings also revealed that the respiratory illness was fatal to more than half of the patients who were placed on ventilators.

    The study, which involved 10,021 patients treated in 920 German hospitals between February 26 and April 19, found that the mortality rate among COVID-19 patients who were placed on ventilators during that time period was 53%. The mortality rate was 16% for patients who did not receive ventilation. The study’s data was analyzed by the German Interdisciplinary Association of Critical Care and Emergency Medicine, the Technical University (TU) of Berlin and WIdO, which is the research institute of AOK, a German health insurance company.

    The analysis also found that the mortality rate among hospitalized men was 25%, compared to 19% among women. The mortality rate was higher among older patients regardless of their gender: 27% of patients between the ages of 70 and 79 died, and 38% percent of patients over the age of 80 died.

    “These high mortality rates clearly show that a relatively high number of patients with a very serious course of disease were treated in hospitals. Such serious course of diseases mainly affect older people and people whose health is already compromised, but also occur in younger patients,” Jürgen Klauber, director of WIdO, said in a Wednesday news release.

    The study also found that ventilated patients were more likely to suffer from comorbidities. 

    “COVID-19 patients treated in hospitals often suffer from a range of comorbidities. The number of patients with comorbidities was considerably higher among those who received ventilation than among those who did not. For example, 24% of patients not receiving ventilation had cardiac arrhythmias as opposed to 43% among those who did receive ventilation. Diabetes was present in 26% of patients without ventilation but in 39% for ventilated patients,” the news release explained.

    Overall, patients in the study stayed in hospitals for an average of 14 days. However, those who were not ventilated were hospitalized for an average of 12 days, while patients who required ventilation had an average stay of 25 days.

    The study’s data on the length and frequency of ventilation will allow hospitals to be ready for future patients, researchers said. 

    “Our analyses provide useful data for forecasts regarding hospital and ventilation capacities. We observe that on average 240 days of ventilation are required for every 100 hospitalized patients. These are important numbers to prepare for a second wave of the pandemic. However, we do not anticipate any problems with normal hospital beds, even with high infection rates,” said Reinhard Busse, professor of health care management at TU Berlin, according to the news release.

    Related:

    Don’t Confuse Your Area of Expertise: Bill Gates Calls Elon Musk’s Comments on COVID-19 'Outrageous'
    Youths in India Falling Prey to Fake Gigolo Jobs Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Police Reveal
    CES 2020 To Move To 'All-Digital Experience' Amid COVID-19 Risks, Plans To Expand Visitor Reach
    Holidays in the Time of COVID-19: Countries That Could Be Banned by UK
    Ex-Obama Official Offers Insight on How US Can 'Eliminate' COVID-19 'in a Matter of Weeks'
    Tags:
    study, COVID-19, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    Don Junior Suspended from Twitter
    Pill Shill
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse