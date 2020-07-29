Mystery Solved? Dark Water Phenomenon in the Black Sea Explained

Scientists have explained the phenomenon of black water off the coast of the Black Sea near the resort town of Anapa, the Russian newspaper Izvestia reported.
According to the scientists, the water darkened due to the mud lifted by powerful waves from the stones at the bottom of the sea on the eve of a storm in the region. As a result, tourists were advised to refrain from swimming due to the sharp deterioration in weather conditions.
The phenomenon reportedly does not pose any danger to tourists and the water is expected to return to its normal colour in the near future.
Videos of the black water have emerged on various social media platforms.
