Former Adult Film Actress Mia Khalifa Lied About Number of Her Films, Company Claims

BangBros recently sent a cease and desist letter to Khalifa after the 27-year-old accused the company of tricking her into participating in a photoshoot with a photographer who allegedly worked for Vogue. In reality, Khalifa says, the photoshoot was intended for an adult film website and she was not paid for it.

The BangBros porn company claims that former adult film actress Mia Khalifa has lied about the number of films she starred in. Khalifa, who was once one of the most popular and searched for porn stars, has repeatedly claimed in interviews that her career in the industry spanned three months, during which she starred in 12 films and earned just $12,000. BangBros, however, claims that she misled the public and appeared in 28 videos. The company created a website called Factsbeatfiction.com, where it posted links to 28 videos in which Khalifa reportedly starred.

The young woman has not responded to the claim, but posted a screenshot of an article alleging that BangBros had duped a 15-year-old beauty queen into doing porn. The development comes as Khalifa has in recent months been outspoken about the porn industry and her career. The young woman has been trying to persuade adult film companies to delete her videos and not promote them as if they were newly-made.

PH, B*ngBr*s, X*XX, etc. constantly advertise and promote the 6 yr old videos whenever I’m in the news cycle/something positive happens in my career. That’s why it’s been so hard to get through that IM OUT. They’re grooming millions to think I’m active, I can’t escape it. https://t.co/NuujW7tZK1 — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) June 25, 2020

​In addition, Khalifa has blasted adult film companies for exploiting young girls, including herself. At the end of June, she also posted a series of statements on Twitter, where she spoke about how she was tricked by BangBros into doing a photoshoot with a photographer who supposedly worked for the famous fashion magazine Vogue. However, in the end it turned out that the photoshoot was intended for an adult film website. Khalifa claimed she wasn’t paid for it. In response, BangBros sent her a cease and desist letter.