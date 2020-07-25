J.K. Rowling Says Society Risks ‘Medical Scandal’ Over ‘Uncontrolled Experiment’ of Transgenderism

JK Rowling has fast become a loathed figure for many among the transgender movement, who have come to see her as symbolising the effort to stymie attempts to change the way that Western culture understands gender.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has proclaimed that she thinks there will be a “medical scandal” to do with UK National Health Service (NHS) gender identity clinics in her latest Tweet on issues surrounding transgenderism.

Referencing a number of peer-reviewed academic journal articles on the issue, Rowling Tweeted on Saturday July 25 that, “it feels as though we’re on the brink of a medical scandal,” then going on to quote one of the studies which says that, “Psychiatry sits on this knife-edge: running the risk of being accused of transphobia or, alternatively, remaining silent throughout this uncontrolled experiment.”

Rowling then comments on her own experiences, saying that, “since speaking up about gender identity theory, I’ve received thousands of emails – more than I’ve ever had on a single subject. Many have come from professionals working in medicine, education and social work. All are concerned about the effects on vulnerable young people.”

“The bleak truth is that if and when the scandal does erupt, nobody currently cheering this movement on will be able to credibly claim ‘we couldn’t have known,’” she added.

‘NHS identity clinics have been functioning as if acting outside the ordinary requirement of good medical and psychiatric practice.’

Some may dismiss this paper by experienced psychoanalyst @marcusevanspsych, but they do so at their own peril. https://t.co/Ghn6LtK3UB 1/4 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 25, 2020

It feels as though we’re on the brink of a medical scandal. A second paper concludes:

‘Psychiatry sits on this knife-edge: running the risk of being accused of transphobia or, alternatively, remaining silent throughout this uncontrolled experiment.’ 2/4https://t.co/G3dPP2aCGq — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 25, 2020

The writers of this letter are just two of a growing number of whistleblowers. The bleak truth is that if and when the scandal does erupt, nobody currently cheering this movement on will be able to credibly claim ‘we couldn’t have known’. https://t.co/8ughoMKCun 4/4 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 25, 2020

​The globally famed author’s comments come hot on the heels of controversy earlier this month in which she was condemned for claiming that transgender hormone therapy was “a new kind of conversion therapy” for young gay people.

On Sunday July 5 she Tweeted, “Many, myself included, believe we are watching a new kind of conversion therapy for young gay people, who are being set on a lifelong path of medicalisation that may result in the loss of their fertility and/or full sexual function. As I’ve said many times, transition may be the answer for some. For others, it won’t – witness the accounts of detransitioners.”

“Detransitioners” refers to those who undergo treatment to essentially undo their reassigned gender to return to that which they were born with.

Rowling has been attacked by defenders of the transgender movement, including well-known model and political activist, Munroe Bergdorf, herself a transgender woman, who Tweeted that: “JK Rowling is not a scientist. She is not a doctor. She is not an expert on gender. She is not a supporter of our community. She is a billionaire, cisgender, heterosexual, white woman who has decided that she knows what is best for us and our bodies. This is not her fight.”

Also this month, Rowling was one of 150 writers, academics and activists, including left-wing intellectual Noam Chomsky, who penned an open letter condemning the “cancel culture” phenomenon.

The letter decried the “vogue for public shaming and ostracism” that many see as a symptom of the march of a creeping uniform political correctness in western culture.

Part of the letter reads, “the free exchange of information and ideas, the lifeblood of a liberal society, is daily becoming more constricted… As writers, we need a culture that leaves us room for experimentation, risk-taking, and even mistakes. We need to preserve the possibility of good-faith disagreement without dire professional consequences.”