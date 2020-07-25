Register
17:45 GMT25 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In a Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 file photo, author and Lumos Foundation founder J.K. Rowling attends the HBO Documentary Films premiere of Finding the Way Home at 30 Hudson Yards, in New York. “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling has fallen under scrutiny after her series of tweets Saturday, June 6, 2020 were deemed as trans phobic

    J.K. Rowling Says Society Risks ‘Medical Scandal’ Over ‘Uncontrolled Experiment’ of Transgenderism

    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107980/54/1079805483_0:0:3014:1694_1200x675_80_0_0_4517438e707ddbb0e1322450bf75ee56.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202007251079982937-JK-Rowling-transgender-NHS/

    JK Rowling has fast become a loathed figure for many among the transgender movement, who have come to see her as symbolising the effort to stymie attempts to change the way that Western culture understands gender.

    Harry Potter author JK Rowling has proclaimed that she thinks there will be a “medical scandal” to do with UK National Health Service (NHS) gender identity clinics in her latest Tweet on issues surrounding transgenderism.

    Referencing a number of peer-reviewed academic journal articles on the issue, Rowling Tweeted on Saturday July 25 that, “it feels as though we’re on the brink of a medical scandal,” then going on to quote one of the studies which says that, “Psychiatry sits on this knife-edge: running the risk of being accused of transphobia or, alternatively, remaining silent throughout this uncontrolled experiment.”

    Rowling then comments on her own experiences, saying that, “since speaking up about gender identity theory, I’ve received thousands of emails – more than I’ve ever had on a single subject. Many have come from professionals working in medicine, education and social work. All are concerned about the effects on vulnerable young people.”

    “The bleak truth is that if and when the scandal does erupt, nobody currently cheering this movement on will be able to credibly claim ‘we couldn’t have known,’” she added.

    ​The globally famed author’s comments come hot on the heels of controversy earlier this month in which she was condemned for claiming that transgender hormone therapy was “a new kind of conversion therapy” for young gay people.

    On Sunday July 5 she Tweeted, “Many, myself included, believe we are watching a new kind of conversion therapy for young gay people, who are being set on a lifelong path of medicalisation that may result in the loss of their fertility and/or full sexual function. As I’ve said many times, transition may be the answer for some. For others, it won’t – witness the accounts of detransitioners.”

    “Detransitioners” refers to those who undergo treatment to essentially undo their reassigned gender to return to that which they were born with.

    Rowling has been attacked by defenders of the transgender movement, including well-known model and political activist, Munroe Bergdorf, herself a transgender woman, who Tweeted that: “JK Rowling is not a scientist. She is not a doctor. She is not an expert on gender. She is not a supporter of our community. She is a billionaire, cisgender, heterosexual, white woman who has decided that she knows what is best for us and our bodies. This is not her fight.”

    Also this month, Rowling was one of 150 writers, academics and activists, including left-wing intellectual Noam Chomsky, who penned an open letter condemning the “cancel culture” phenomenon.

    The letter decried the “vogue for public shaming and ostracism” that many see as a symptom of the march of a creeping uniform political correctness in western culture.

    Part of the letter reads, “the free exchange of information and ideas, the lifeblood of a liberal society, is daily becoming more constricted… As writers, we need a culture that leaves us room for experimentation, risk-taking, and even mistakes. We need to preserve the possibility of good-faith disagreement without dire professional consequences.”

    Tags:
    National Health Service (NHS), United Kingdom, Transgender Rights, transgender, JK Rowling
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 18 - 24 July
    First-Place Foolishness
    First-Place Foolishness
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse