Register
06:20 GMT22 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Knights from Swedish reenactment group Torneamentum

    Swedish Island Hires 'COVID Knights' to Ensure Proper Social Distancing – Photo

    © Photo : Riddarsällskapet Torneamentum : Härlig ritt runt Visby ringmur 4 juni
    Society
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (11)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/16/1079950270_0:109:1440:919_1200x675_80_0_0_11a29369a3083a3f9958bc21cfb07188.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202007221079950333-swedish-island-hires-covid-knights-to-ensure-proper-social-distancing--photo/

    The four horsemen of COVID-19 will ensure that tourists visiting one of Sweden's most popular summer destinations “behave well”.

    In an unorthodox move, local authorities on Sweden's Baltic island of Gotland have recruited equestrians posing as medieval knights on horseback to halt the coronavirus in its tracks amid the height of the summer tourist season.

    The four horsemen, or so-called “COVID Knights” from the regional medieval reenactment group Torneamentum, Sweden's oldest, will visit some of Gotland's most popular tourist attractions this summer, such as its numerous beaches and the medieval town of Visby. To drive the point home, they will be carrying medieval font signs with messages such as “keep your distance”, “stay at home if you have symptoms” and “wash your hands often”.

    "If you've got 700 kilos worth of horse coming towards you, you'll do as you're told,” Torneamentum project manager Lennart Borg jokingly told the newspaper Aftonbladet. “We are both happy and proud that we have been called for this important and honourable assignment. For us knights, it is a matter of course to stand up when duty calls and we really look forward to taking on the task,” he added.

    ​With merely 206 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and six deaths, Gotland is one of the least-affected regions in Sweden. However, there have been increasing concerns that its healthcare would be left paralysed by a potential spike, if tourists fail to follow health and safety guidelines.

    So far, the reactions to the four horsemen of the coronavirus crisis have been positive.

    “It's great that we got the knights involved. We think it will help to remind us of the messages we all know by now, but which are so easy to forget when we are distracted by other things during the summer,” Gotland's acting chief infectious disease doctor Sven Montelius said in a statement.

    ​“This is a slightly different and fun approach. It is so important to do everything we can to remind people to keep their distance and take responsibility. Hopefully the knights help us with that,” Operations Manager at Gotland's Hospitality Centre Frida Ganshed said.

    ​“Visby and Gotland are for many strongly associated with the Middle Ages. Now that we have the big family weeks ahead of us, we hope and believe that this initiative will create an increased awareness among everyone while further strengthening our hospitality,” Operations Manager at Visby Centrum Magnus Olsson said.

    ​Last week, the police stated that more than 60,000 tourists were on the island and that the congestion is worse than in many years. According to the knights, though, the visitors are “behaving well”.

    In its irregular approach, Sweden steered clear of lockdowns and tackled Covid-19 with mostly mild recommendations. This made Sweden an outlier among its neighbours, which almost returned to the pre-epidemic state of things. By contrast, Sweden has registered over 78,100 cases and nearly 5,650 deaths, and is counting new infections every day.

    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (11)

    Related:

    Investigation Breathes New Life Into Baltic Sea Bridge Between Sweden and Finland
    1000-Year-Old Viking Farm Dug Up Near Swedish Capital
    Tags:
    Gotland Island, coronavirus, COVID-19, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    40th Anniversary of 1980 Summer Olympics in USSR
    Masked About-Face
    Masked About-Face
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse