COVID-19 Cannot Spread Through Mosquito Bites, Study Finds

The study found that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is unable to replicate in three common species of mosquitoes: Aedes aegypti, Aedes albopictus, and Culex quinquefasciatus.
“Samples collected within two hours of inoculation confirmed efficient delivery of infectious viruses to mosquitoes. Based upon the lack of detectable infectious virus in any of the 277 samples collected at all time points beyond 24 [hours] post-inoculation, we conclude that SARS-CoV-2 is unable to replicate in mosquitoes and that even if a mosquito fed on a person with virus in the blood, that the mosquito would not be a vector if feeding on a naïve host,” the study, published in the journal Nature on July 17, explains.
This means that even if mosquitoes feed on people who have the virus in their bodies, the pesky insects cannot spread the disease from one person to another.
According to the researchers, this is the first study to “provide conclusive data” that supports the WHO’s stance that COVID-19 cannot be passed through mosquitoes.
The WHO states on its website: “To date there has been no information nor evidence to suggest that the new coronavirus could be transmitted by mosquitoes.”
“The new coronavirus is a respiratory virus which spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose. To protect yourself, clean your hands frequently with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. Also, avoid close contact with anyone who is coughing and sneezing,” the WHO adds.
