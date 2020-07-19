Do You Speak Ancient Egyptian? Google Launches Online Tool to Decode and Translate Hieroglyphs

Google has launched an online tool called Fabricius that uses "machine learning" to help decode and translate ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs.
With the help of Fabricius, it will be easier to present an interactive experiment to researchers to help them study hieroglyphics in a more efficient way. The tool is also designed to help raise Egyptologists’ awareness of the history and heritage of the ancient Egyptian civilisation.
Now we can decode hieroglyphs digitally with #Fabricius. Give it a try 👉 https://t.co/sfrpBNDdmr @Macquarie_Uni@psycle_int@ubisoft pic.twitter.com/caItwb17AO— Google Arts&Culture (@googlearts) July 17, 2020
Fabricius is available on the Google Arts and Culture platform, which allows users to learn about art and cultural artefacts from some 2,000 institutions all over the world.
For now, users can only translate hieroglyphics into English, with the Arabic tool set to be unveiled soon.
All comments
Show new comments (0)