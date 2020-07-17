'Let It All Out': Iceland Invites People to Yell Out COVID-19 Frustration Into Empty Countryside

In a light-hearted campaign, an Icelandic company has offered people across the world the opportunity to relieve their stress by listening to their own screams echoing over untouched glaciers, caves and waterfalls.

Tired of lockdowns and restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic? The tourist organisation Promote Iceland has offered sufferers all over the globe the opportunity to scream out their stress and frustration amid the coronavirus epidemic.

“Prolonged indoor living, loneliness, endless teleconferencing and the disruption of daily life, as well as restrictions on travel between countries, have increased people's stress,” Promote Iceland said in a press release. “The campaign is intended to highlight the advantages of Iceland as a destination."

Even if many travellers still can't do it in the flesh, their recorded screams will be broadcasted throughout the empty Icelandic countryside.

Promote Iceland suggested that people need “somewhere big, vast and untouched” to let their frustrations out, and sparsely populated Iceland with its majestic nature is the perfect spot for it. “You'll feel better, we promise”, the organisation said.

The campaign's yellow loudspeakers are located at seven locations across Iceland, including Viðey in Reykjavík, Festarfjall by Grindavík, Skógarfoss, close to Djúpivogur, at the foot of Snæfellsjökull, by Kálfshamarsvík and by Rauðasandur in the Westfjords. The participants will be rewarded with a recording of their scream echoing from glaciers, caves and waterfalls.

Therapist and mental health consultant Zoë Aston even offered “screaming tips” to would-be participants. Her advice includes standing with your feet shoulder width apart, bending your knees slightly, relaxing your shoulders and screaming from the gut. People are encouraged to record their screams on the campaign's website.

A campaign disclaimer reminds participants that despite its therapeutic benefits, screaming it is only “a starting point”, and encourages them to seek out professional help if needed.

Iceland, which in recent years has turned into a tourist magnet, has decided to lift travel restrictions for citizens coming from 14 countries considered safe by the European Union. The latest border rules require tourists to either be tested on arrival or spend two weeks of their trip in quarantine.