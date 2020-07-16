Videos: US Police Capture ‘Very Friendly’ Kangaroo Loose in Southern Florida

According to police, they responded to a call about the kangaroo at around 9:15 a.m. local time on Thursday. The kangaroo was initially spotted between North Andrews Avenue and 13th Street.
“At first we didn’t really believe it ’cause there was only one call, so when we got there, there sure enough was a kangaroo,” Fort Lauderdale Police Officer Robert Norvis told WSVN.
Officers eventually managed to get a dog collar around the kangaroo’s neck and direct it to a police car with a leash.
“We just tried to corral it and keep it out of traffic,” Norvis said. “We tried to make a plan, and then we were able to come together and get him kind of surrounded. Once we had him kind of closed in - he’s very friendly - we were able to get a rope around his neck and get him into the back of the car.”
“He didn’t resist. I actually was expecting to get kicked, but he was very friendly and didn’t do anything,” Norvis added.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is currently investigating the incident, as it is still unclear where the kangaroo came from.
Police believe that the kangaroo may be someone’s pet and are trying to locate a potential owner.
Currently, the meandering marsupial is in a barn at the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.
