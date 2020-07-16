Register
06:45 GMT16 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man dressed as an ancient Viking warrior holds his axe aloft as a Viking Long boat is set alight to mark the traditional start of the New Year celebrations on Carlton Hill, Edinburgh, Scotland, 29 December 2004

    Norwegian Metal Detector Buff Makes Important Finds That Shed New Light on Viking History

    © AP Photo / MAURICE MCDONALD
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107949/72/1079497267_0:113:2142:1318_1200x675_80_0_0_68ec05a5ef850fb7b9ad6f69152399a3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202007161079899168-norwegian-metal-detector-buff-makes-important-finds-that-shed-new-light-on-viking-history/

    Archaeological finds by a Norwegian student have shone a spotlight on medieval Viking trade, revealing the first marketplace in Northern Norway and possibly new trading routes.

    A Norwegian Arctic University student and metal detector enthusiast has, during his work for a master thesis, found numerous objects dating back to the Viking Age.

    Tor-Ketil Krokmyrdal found jewellery, weights and silver used for making payments. He also found objects that may have been imported from the British Isles, Finland and continental Europe, shedding a new light on the history of medieval Norway.

    The findings made in the village of Sandtorg in Harstad municipality make it the oldest known trading place in Northern Norway. Through artefacts found with the help of a metal detector and various analyses, Krokmyrdal showed that goods were exchanged at Sandtorg as early as the ninth century.

    “The discovery means that researchers in the future will think twice about how society and trade functioned in this region in the Viking Age and early Middle Ages,” archaeologist Marte Spangen told national broadcaster NRK.

    By Krokmyrdal's own admission, he came across the description of a marketplace around Sandtorg in a book interpreting Norwegian farm names and decided to try his luck despite a lack of archaeological evidence. Krokmyrdal has searched for medal as a hobbyist for many years and was not very surprised by the findings he made.

    “The most exotic thing I found was an oriental decoration worn on a belt or a strap, which came to the Nordic countries together with Arabic coins,” Krokmyrdal said.

    Krokmyrdal's findings indicate that the exchange of goods on Sandtorg may may have been accompanied by the repair or construction of ships. All in all, he found jewellery, weights, payment silver and large amounts of iron.

    Krokmyrdal's supervisor, Marte Spangen, is impressed with his student's performance.

    “It is today quite unusual for master's students to do their own fieldwork, and it is even less common for students to produce their own material,” she said.

    According to her, the findings will increase the importance of metal detectors in research work.

    “Krokmyrdal's individual discoveries may be important for how we understand different exchange networks and, among other things, what kind of iron works took place in northern Norway,” Spangen mused.

    In the future, Krokmyrdal plans to work with archaeology full time and intends to take part in excavations in connection with the construction of the Hålogaland highway.

    During the Viking Age (793-1066), Norsemen known as Vikings undertook large-scale raids, conquests and trading throughout Europe, settled in Iceland, Ireland and the British Isles even reached North America.

    Related:

    1,500-Year-Old Viking Remains Laid Bare by Violent Scottish Storms
    Norwegian Couple Stumbles Upon Viking Grave During Home Renovation
    Norwegian Researchers Begin First Excavation of Viking Ship for More Than Century, Reports Say
    Tags:
    archaeology, vikings, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Telexistence's shelf-stacking avatar robot, designed to resemble a kangaroo and developed to work in a convenience store, is demonstrated during a photo opportunity ahead of its unveiling in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020.
    Telexistence's Kangaroo Robot: Tokyo Shops Prepare to Welcome New Staff Member
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse