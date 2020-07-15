Video: US Surfer’s Camera Captures Three Sharks Lurking Underneath Board

A Florida surfer’s GoPro camera captured a video of three sharks swimming beneath her board while she surfed at New Smyrna Beach, a surfing hub south of Daytona Beach.

The footage shows the silhouettes of three sharks underneath Lindsey Baldwin as she surfs.

— Lindsey Baldwin (@LindseyBNsb) July 9, 2020

​“My 3-year-old has been getting really into surfing and I wanted to see if my old GoPro still even worked so I took it for a spin, and that was the first wave I caught,” Lindsey Baldwin said in an interview with local outlet Fox 35.

Baldwin, who has been surfing since she was 5 years old, was able to maneuver from side to side on her surfboard to avoid the sharks.

“I was holding it and then I kind of saw that first shark off to the right so you can see in the video, I sort of cut back to the left,” she explained, also noting that she sees sharks a lot when the temperature of the ocean changes.

“We see them a lot when the water temperature changes, which the water’s been so warm, and we’re just starting to get that hint of cooler water moving in because of the upwelling, so I think that’s kind of why they were right on cue,” Baldwin noted.

According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, upwelling is defined as “deep, cold water” rising to the surface. It typically occurs in the open ocean and along coastlines.

When asked if she was scared at any point, Baldwin responded: “Oh no, not at all. I actually went straight back again. I mean when the water’s that clear, you really can avoid them.”

According to a report by the BBC, sharks may “shift range” when ocean temperatures increase and move to locations where there is more human activity, including swimming and boating.