Meghan Markle Slams 'Those in the Halls and Corridors of Power', Gets Roasted Online

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, has delivered a speech which the Daily Mirror suggests might have been her taking a swipe at her mother-in-law the Queen of England.
According to the newspaper, Meghan delivered these remarks in a pre-recorded video address Girl Up 2020 Leadership Summit, telling her audience that she wants to “share something” with them.
"It’s that those in the halls and corridors and places of power, from lawmakers and world leaders to executives, all of those people, they depend on you more than you will ever depend on them. And here’s the thing: they know this", she said. "They know that all of you, at a younger age than any modern comparison, are setting the tone for an equitable humanity. Not figuratively, literally. This is a humanity that desperately needs you".
She also mentioned the need to "drown out the noise" of negative voices and speak out "even when it makes others feel uneasy", the newspaper adds.
"Another thing about those lawmakers and leaders and executives I mentioned earlier. Now many of them, better or worse, they don’t listen until they have to because the status quo is easy to excuse and it’s hard to break", Meghan added. "But it will pull tightest right before snapping".
A number of social media users took a dim view of Meghan's rhetoric, mocking and criticizing her online.
Greta Thunberg has a message for (copycat) Meghan Markle pic.twitter.com/TjA86n78M9— Only the Truth (@Moi998877) July 15, 2020
The regal corridors of Buckingham Palace which don’t miss her and refuse to respond to her desperate and childish need for attention 🤣— Me-Gain Narc-le (@megainmarkle) July 14, 2020
How about Markle actually start to shut her mouth for a change, this is what's wrong with the kids of today being told idiotic things against authorities to try and over power them! Seriously you moved on leave our kids alone you wanted the life here then chose to move! Good Bye— john hawkins (@johnhaw21044412) July 14, 2020
What else can you say ?? pic.twitter.com/XsxXSnIqAl— galadriele24🌻🌻 (@galadriele24) July 15, 2020
Not sure why she feels she can give advice like who is she an actress that married royalty— Nicole Charas (@NicoleCharas) July 15, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)