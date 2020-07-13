Register
22:52 GMT13 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Oct. 13, 2011 photo, Cooper Hefner, son of American magazine publisher, founder and Chief Creative Officer of Playboy Enterprises, Hugh Hefner, poses at the Playboy Mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cooper Hefner is now a 20-year-old junior studying film and history at Chapman University in suburban Orange, Calif., and he says he hopes to be part of an effort to restore Playboy's appeal to young people. (AP Photo/Kristian Dowling)

    Playboy Founder's Son Considering Bid for California State Senate Seat

    © AP Photo / Kristian Dowling
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 04
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0d/1079874832_0:71:3138:1835_1200x675_80_0_0_f16bd8cbe300bb0752e64234bbeaee8d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202007131079874863-playboy-founders-son-considering-bid-for-california-state-senate-seat/

    Hugh Hefner’s son Cooper Hefner, who was raised in his father’s Playboy Mansion, announced Monday that he’s considering a bid for a seat in the California State Senate, specifically in the 30th District, which includes Los Angeles County.

    The 28-year-old businessman announced that he’s already established an exploratory committee to determine his chances of winning the Democratic Party’s nomination for the race, which could happen as soon as the beginning of 2021.

    In a statement to CNN, Hefner said he’s been considering entering the political arena for some time.

    "I am deeply concerned about my community and our government and believe that right now it's essential for new individuals to step forward and propose new ideas. I would not be on this road if I did not feel strongly that there was an opportunity to win and as a result, make a difference," Hefner told the outlet, also noting that he is passionate about public service.

    "I really don't understand how you can wake up every day and see the challenges that we're facing in the world and not ask yourself what more you can do. I mean, this is certainly the time to figure out how to engage in solving the challenges our communities are facing," he added.

    He noted that his policy platform will involve finding solutions to the climate crisis and homelessness. He is also interested in initiating comprehensive police reform.

    "It's important to recognize that the people who are calling for change were the ones who were already in office and had the power to do something different than they did. And we should ask ourselves whether we want those individuals representing us,” he noted.

    Hefner joined his late father’s Playboy Enterprises while he was attending college but eventually left in 2016 after having a falling out with then-CEO Scott Flanders, who wanted to eliminate photos of completely nude women from the Playboy magazine and put the Playboy Mansion on the market for $200 million, the Business Insider reported at the time. 

    Although Cooper returned to the company a few months later as chief creative officer and then became chief of global partnerships, he exited the company once again in 2019 to found his own media brand, the Hefner Media Corporation. However, according to the Hollywood Reporter, Cooper has remained an advisor to Playboy Enterprises since his leave. 

    "Stepping away from my executive position at Playboy Enterprises was a difficult decision to come to, though it is the right decision to make," Hefner said in a 2019 interview with the Hollywood reporter. 

    "The spirit and values of our Rabbit will remain with me always, as I with it, and I look forward to continuing to provide support in a board capacity as an advisor to the company’s CEO."

    Hugh Hefner, who founded Playboy in the early 1950s, died at the age of 91 in 2017 due to a bacterial infection.

    The incumbent in California’s 30th District is Sen. Holly Mitchell, who has held her seat since 2013. She is seeking to win a position on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in November. If she succeeds, there will be a special election for her Senate seat in 2021; if not, the next contest for the seat will be in 2022.

    Related:

    Sexual Quarantine? Russian Playboy Star Stuck in London Seeks 'Sexy Partner' During Corona Lockdown
    Former Cocaine-Addicted Playboy Model Mulls Australian Premiership Run Amid Raging Bushfires
    Gag Order: Jury Laughs at Naked Photos of Harvey Weinstein, Who Joked They Were From Playboy
    Turkish Delight: Playboy Model Reportedly Facing Jail for Stripping Off in Istanbul Mosque
    Sex Won’t Sell: Playboy Magazine Halts Print Editions Under Coronavirus Pressure
    Tags:
    California, Playboy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Uruguayans Pedro Cea, Hector Scarone and Hector Castro (from L) celebrate after Uruguay beat Argentina 4-2 in the first-ever World Cup soccer final in Montevideo 30 July 1930
    Historic 13 July in 15 Photos of First FIFA World Cup in 1930
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse