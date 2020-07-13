Register
16:44 GMT13 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York speaks at a news conference announcing charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein in New York City, New York, U.S., July 2, 2020.

    Four Other Women Could Have Helped Ghislaine Maxwell ‘Procure’ Girls for Epstein, Report Says

    © REUTERS / Lucas Jackson
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107979/56/1079795655_0:275:3072:2003_1200x675_80_0_0_1e2f433eba2ab82d63dd04ee4fd4466c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202007131079872835-four-other-women-could-have-helped-ghislaine-maxwell-procure-girls-for-epstein-report-says/

    The role of the four is only now coming to light, as the said women have hitherto been shielded from prosecution under a “sweetheart deal” between Epstein and the US attorney for South Florida in a 2008 child sex abuse case against the convicted serial paedophile.

    Four women - Sarah Kellen, Adriana Ross, Lesley Groff, and Nadia Marcinkova - have been accused of assisting Epstein’s suspected "madam" Ghislaine Maxwell in “procuring” underage girls for the disgraced paedophile, The Sunday Telegraph reported.

    One of them, Kellen, was described by Epstein's victims as Maxwell’s “lieutenant” and was reportedly the third most frequent passenger on the financier’s “Lolita Express” jet, after Epstein himself and his alleged pimp.

    The 40-year-old and three other alleged female “co-conspirators” have been shunning the limelight since they were given immunity from prosecution under a very unusual “sweetheart deal” between Epstein and the US attorney for South Florida in a 2008 criminal case, the newspaper stated.

    Maxwell’s arrest last week at the behest of the attorney’s office in New York, which has said it is not bound by the Florida deal, has now raised a real possibility of investigators soon turning to the four.

    Ghislaine Maxwell speaks at the Arctic Circle Forum in Reykjavik, Iceland October 2013
    © REUTERS / THE ARCTIC CIRCLE
    Short List of High and Mighty Who May Fall if Epstein's Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Breaks Silence

    Maxwell is set to appear before a judge for the first time on 14 July for a bail hearing via a video link from her New York prison cell, where she was transferred shortly after her arrest. She is reportedly being moved from "cell to cell” and has been put on 24-hour suicide watch, as authorities fear there are threats to her life.

    She previously opposed the US prosecutor's request to keep her detained, demanding to be released on bail, as per a court filing. Maxwell's attorneys have requested that she be placed on a $5million bond, and would surrender her multiple passports, as well as be placed under house arrest with electronic tags put on her.

    His Royal Highness Prince Andrew, Duke of York
    © Sputnik / Igor Samoilov
    Prince Andrew 'Undoubtedly' Filmed at Epstein’s New York Mansion, Paedophile Accuser’s Lawyer Says

    Ghislaine, the daughter of late billionaire media mogul Robert Maxwell, has been accused by prosecutors of "playing a critical role in finding and grooming [Epstein’s] victims", while a slew of Epstein accusers claim the “pimp” would regularly drive from the billionaire’s lavish Palm Beach estate in Florida to nearby trailer parks to "procure" vulnerable young girls for the paedophile between 1994 and 1997.

    Epstein's suspected "madam" faces six different charges, including personal involvement in sexual abuse and perjury, for her denials of facilitating Epstein’s sex trafficking, which could put her behind bars for up to 35 years if she is found guilty.

    Related:

    'No Cruella de Vil': Epstein Friend Ghislaine Maxwell Is 'Not Caricature of Villain', Friend Says
    Maxwell Tries to Keep Deposition Records Sealed, Citing 'Extremely Personal' Sex Life Info - Report
    Sandinista Revolution Anniversary; US Election; Maxwell & Epstein; Coronavirus Medical Update
    Tags:
    child sexual abuse, prosecution, Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Rap Stars to Turkey Puppets: Most Unorthodox Presidential Candidates
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse