'Jerry Maguire' Star Kelly Preston Dies at 57

The wife of actor John Travolta movie star Kelly Preston has died at 57.
"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer", Travolta wrote on his Instagram page.
It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT
The Hawaii-born actress starred in numerous films, including Jerry Maguire, 1988's Twins, Jack Frost, The Cat in the Hat, and many others. She also took part in 2018's Gotti and other movies with her husband. Travolta and Preston were married for 28 years and had three children - daughter Kelly (20) son Benjamin (9) and son Jet, who suffered from severe seizures and died at 16 in 2009.
