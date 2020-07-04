Register
12:15 GMT04 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Actress and activist Rose McGowan

    Rose McGowan Calls to 'Now Get Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew' After Epstein 'Madam' Maxwell’s Arrest

    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106871/02/1068710256_0:193:3500:2162_1200x675_80_0_0_38fda248777b5257eb33ba7400483721.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202007041079793239-rose-mcgowan-calls-to-now-get-bill-clinton-prince-andrew-after-epstein-madam-maxwells-arrest/

    Since the FBI finally nabbed Jeffrey Epstein's suspected associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, also known to be a long-time acquaintance of the Duke of York, the media has again refocused its attention on Andrew, his ties to the late paedophile, and implications that Maxwell's arrest could have on him.

    With Ghislaine Maxwell, an heir to her father media proprietor Robert Maxwell’s fortune, being the latest high-profile figure charged with sex crimes, now is the right time to also see such big shots as Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew behind bars, according to #MeToo champion Rose McGowan.

    Rose McGowan tweeted a picture of "madam" Ghislaine Maxwell, who was nabbed on Thursday morning after a year-long FBI search over her role in Jeffrey Epstein’s purported sex trafficking ring, ties to the late paedophile himself, and Harvey Weinstein, whose own record of sex crimes has already put him in jail for 23 years.

    "Now get Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew", McGowan captioned the image, featuring the trio crossed out in a red highlighter.

    Both men's association with the notorious ringmaster is incidentally well-recorded. Prince Andrew, although he previously denied meeting one of Epstein's alleged victims until a joint picture of them resurfaced, admitted visiting his billionaire acquaintance at his lush Big Apple penthouse in the 2000s, but stressed he was unaware of his criminal dealings.

    Bill Clinton's name pops up in an even broader and more lucid context, as besides joint pictures with Epstein and Maxwell, he is also mentioned in the flight logs of Epstein’s jet – a Boeing 727 dubbed the "Lolita Express", suggesting he travelled aboard it 26 times, reportedly without his security detail on at least five occasions. Separately, staff on Epstein’s private island, Little Saint James in the Caribbean Sea, as well as one of his accusers, claim that Clinton visited the sex criminal's secluded resort on at least on one occasion. The former president has also been pictured with his arm flung around one of Epstein's accusers.

    (FILES) In this file photo taken on September 07, 2019 Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bruges, in Bruges
    © AFP 2020 / JOHN THYS
    'Royally F***ed': Prince Andrew's Relationship With Ghislaine Maxwell Exposed

    While Maxwell is in custody, awaiting transfer to New York for court proceedings on six charges, the socialite’s arrest at her New Hampshire hideout has raised multiple questions about Prince Andrew's ties with her, reinvigorating speculation about his potential testimony. He earlier admitted knowing the lady for 40 years, since her university years.

    Calls have been on the rise to get him speak to US prosecutors, while his legal team argued that there had been no requests to this end, stressing that conversely, the US authorities hadn’t responded to their repeated attempts to break the deadlock.

    Regarding the direct accusations involving Andrew, claims he had sex with one of Epstein's underage victims, the Duke denied them around the time he was first implicated in the case.

    One lawyer representing Epstein's alleged victims, Gloria Allred, in turn, contemplated the fallout from the arrest of "pimp" Maxwell, who allegedly procured young girls for massages, sex, etc.:

    "If Miss Maxwell decides that she is going to cooperate and talk about Prince Andrew... Prince Andrew might want to get to the prosecutors first", she pondered, as reports emerged of acting US attorney for the southern district of New York urging the Duke of York, to "come in to talk to us".

    "We would like to have the benefit of his statement . . . our doors remain open and we would welcome him coming in and giving us an opportunity to hear his statement", Audrey Strauss was cited by The Times as saying.

    The developments in the alleged sex trafficking case come almost a year after billionaire investor Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his prison cell while awaiting trial, years after the first one in which he had been convicted of child sex abuse. His death, ruled to be suicide, has since spurred multiple theories centered around his ties with the rich and powerful - high-profile businessmen, royals, and politicians.

    Related:

    'Royally F***ed': Prince Andrew's Relationship With Ghislaine Maxwell Exposed
    Epstein 'Pimp' Maxwell Would Rather Talk About Bill Clinton Than Prince Andrew, Confidante Says
    MeToo Poster Girl Rose McGowan Trashed After Begging Iran ‘Please Do Not Kill Us’
    #MeToo: As Harvey Weinstein Prepares for Jail, Will Powerful Men Continue to Silence Victims?
    Tags:
    Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell, Sex Trafficking, Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Clinton
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 27 June - 03 July
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse