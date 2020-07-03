Harry Potter Fan Sites 'Reject' J.K. Rowling's Stance on Transgender People, Announce Changes

The Leaky Cauldron and Mugglenet websites have stated that they will no longer be "covering J.K. Rowling’s personal endeavors", using photographs of her, or writing about her achievements that are unrelated to the world of Harry Potter.
The statement also said that the sites stand with Harry Potter fans from all communities, adding that "while we don’t condone the mistreatment JKR has received, we must reject her beliefs".
"J.K. Rowling has chosen this time to loudly pronounce harmful and disproven beliefs about what it means to be a transgender person. In addition to the distaste we feel for her choice to publish these statements during Pride Month—as well as during a global reckoning on racial injustice—we find the use of her influence and privilege to target marginalized people to be out of step with the message of acceptance and empowerment we find in her books and celebrated by the Harry Potter community", The Leaky Cauldron and Mugglenet websites said in a joint statement.
We want Leaky to be a safe space. Please mute #JKR if you feel posts will impact you negatively - we will tag any and all posts with this hashtag to ensure they do not show up in your feed. We are committed to making our space better and safer, in line with our statement. pic.twitter.com/mZdgVPsNhX— The Leaky Cauldron (@leaky) July 1, 2020
Many cast members of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchises have also publicly disagreed with Rowling, including actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Eddie Redmayne.
However, some fans have supported the author, saying that there was nothing wrong with her statements.
In June, Rowling was castigated on social media when she commented on a Devex article titled "Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 word for people who menstruate". The famous author wrote on Twitter about the weird choice of language in the headline and jokingly asked whether the "menstruation" expression literally referred to women.
