RT Launches Media School for Regional Bloggers and Journalists

Students at the media school "RT-Region" school will learn how to make regional news federal news, they will learn how to shoot unusual storylines, and viral videos, as well as how to create unique social network content.
Well-known journalists and media managers will discuss the job's legal aspects and psychology with students, according to a statement on the broadcaster's website.
According to RT's editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan, students won’t have to go anywhere, journalists themselves will travel to the regions and tell them what they have learned at RT.
Since the school’s launch, about 500 people from 20 countries have completed full-time and part-time studies there. Some graduates even received a chance to join the RT team.
Participation in the project RT- Region is free and students are admitted through competition.
All comments
Show new comments (0)