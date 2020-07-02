Sia Shows Support to Paris Jackson Amid Criticism of Film Starring Model Portraying Jesus as Lesbian

By Tuesday, over a quarter of a million people had signed a petition calling for the suspension of the release of a forthcoming film, ‘Habit’, starring Paris Jackson reportedly depicting Jesus as “a lesbian woman”.

Australian pop star Sia Furler sent a message of support on Wednesday to American model, actress and musician Paris Jackson, daughter of the late pop icon Michael Jackson, amid heavy criticism she is reportedly facing for starring in the upcoming movie ‘Habit’, in which the actress portrays Jesus as “a lesbian woman”.

“Dear @ParisJackson I love you, keep going. I believe you are a good person,” Sia tweeted on Wednesday.

The Aussie hitmaker’s message of support to the 22-year-old model came soon after a petition calling for the suspension of the release of the movie had gathered almost 275,000 signatures as of Wednesday, in an attempt to “prevent the distribution of the film ‘Habit’, which has been denounced by some as “Christianophobic garbage”.

Surprisingly, Sia’s support tweet was very similar to a previous message the Australian pop star wrote to Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who accused Jackson’s father, Michael Jackson, of sexually molesting them as children.

“Dear Wade and James, I believe you and I love you. Keep going,” Sia tweeted in May 2019, after the release of a HBO documentary titled ‘Finding Neverland’ about the two accusers.

Although, Jackson has not currently responded to Sia’s support tweet, some social media users reminded the pop artist of her stance against Jackson's father concerning the sexual molestation lawsuit, demanding that she apologize to the Jackson family.

“I think if you love her, you owe her an apology for jumping on the totally and thoroughly debunked hype train regarding the fake ‘documentary’ made by two men attempting to extort her father's estate for hundreds of millions of dollars,” someone replied in Sia’s tweet.

In the new film, Jackson stars alongside Bella Thorne and musician Gavin Rossdale. The movie has been described as a “rock-n-roll take on the life of the messiah”. Jackson portrays Jesus as a “woman with tousled hair and a nose ring”.

Described in the petition as picturing Jesus as “lesbian woman”, the film caused concern among some within the Christian community.

The movie was filmed before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit the world and is currently in post-production, with neither a distributor or a release date set.