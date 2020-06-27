Norwegian Researchers Begin First Excavation of Viking Ship for More Than Century, Reports Say

The ship, named Gjellestad, was first discovered in 2018, the agency said. The discovery is believed to be one of the greatest archaeological finds since World War II.
According to scientists, the vessel dates back to approximately 733 and is roughly 65 feet in length. The Norwegian government has provided approximately $1.6 million to fund the archaeological project, which has been expedited after a study of soil conditions.
A full archaeological excavation of the Viking ship at Gjellestad in Norway will commence this Friday. It is 115 years since the last time a similar excavation has taken place.
The Oseberg ship was the last Viking vessel to be excavated by Norwegian archaeologists back in 1904. Two other well-preserved ships were excavated in the nineteenth century.
