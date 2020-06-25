'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot Violated COVID-19 Quarantine After Returning to Israel, Reports Say

"Wonder Woman" actress Gal Gadot violated Israel's mandatory coronavirus quarantine for people arriving from abroad, Israel Hayom has reported.
According to the report, the Israeli actress and her family came to Israel from Los Angeles on 12 June. Despite Gadot's family members testing negative for COVID-19, they were obliged by law to remain in quarantine for 14 days, until 26 June, Israel Hayom said.
Gal Gadot and her family reportedly met with several people outside their house and various visitors have arrived at the villa the family is renting, sources told Israel Hayom.
In March, the actress published a post on her Instagram page saying that her "superpower is to stay at home".
Staying home is my super power ✌🏼 and yours! Please everyone take care of yourself, your loved ones and us all. This situation should not be taken lightly. The sooner we all stay home and keep ourselves from catching this Very contagious virus 🦠 the sooner we can go back to our lives without losing lives🙏🏼❤#WeAreOne
The Israeli government decided to extend the entry ban for foreigners imposed in a bid to curb the COVID-19 pandemic until 1 July, media reported on 10 June.
