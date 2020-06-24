Register
    Footage Captures ‘Modern Day Lynching’ of Unarmed US Man

    Three Suspects Indicted on Murder Charges in Killing of Ahmaud Arbery

    The three men involved in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was chased and fatally shot on February 23 while jogging through the Glynn County, Georgia, neighborhood of Satilla Shores, have been indicted by a grand jury.

    Travis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael, as well as William "Roddie" Bryan, were indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on nine counts, including malice murder, felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment, Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes announced.

    ​"This is another step forward in seeking justice for Ahmaud. Our team from the Cobb Judicial Circuit has been committed to effectively bringing forward the evidence in this case, and today was no exception," Holmes said in a statement shared on Facebook.

    "We will continue to be intentional in the pursuit of justice for this family and the community at large as the prosecution of this case continues,” the statement continued.

    The three men are currently being held in a Glynn County jail without bond.

    The McMichaels were charged on May 7 with murder and aggravated assault, while Bryan was charged on May 21 with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

    Although Arbery’s killing took place on February 23, the case only received a large amount of attention after graphic video footage of the attack surfaced on social media in late April. It was later revealed that the McMichaels, along with Bryan, opted to chase after Arbery because they believed him to be a suspect in a series of recent break-ins at the neighborhood.

    Nationwide protests against racism and police brutality have erupted across the US in recent weeks following the deaths of innocent people like Arbery and George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was killed by Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officers in late May.

