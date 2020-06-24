'Welcome to the Poo Lagoon': Farmers Spread Cow and Pig Waste to Deter People From Chemical Pond

This is not the first time that authorities and local residents resort to drastic measures to keep visitors away from the dangerous pond. In May, local officials had to dye the water black to make it less attractive for reckless Brits.

Farmers in the village of Harpur Hill, Derbyshire, UK have spread a thick layer of cow and pig manure around the water of Hoffman Quarry following renewed interest in the location. Although authorities have repeatedly warned people against visiting the chemical pond, which they say can cause skin and eye irritations, stomach problems, as well as fungal infections, thousands of people visited the quarry, commonly referred to as the Blue Lagoon for its azure sheen, in the past weeks as British authorities lifted the coronavirus restrictions.

Local residents also complained of the abuse they have received from careless guests, who block driveways with their cars, leave piles of litter, and urinate in public places. It seems that angry local farmers have decided to take the matter into their own hands, spreading animal waste around the area last week. This is reportedly the first of three coatings that they plan to cover the Blue Lagoon with.

A quick message to the idiots who’ve continued to visit the so called Buxton ‘blue lagoon’ (actually a toxic disused quarry), brought drugs and made life a misery for local residents:



The area is now covered in slurry.



Go away. pic.twitter.com/OAIcJvbUux — Robert Largan MP (@robertlargan) June 19, 2020

​"Action has been taken after a huge amount of visitors trespassing and travelling from all over the country to see the quarry, also an allegedly illegal rave was planned for this weekend. And with locals receiving abuse and continued drug use, and visitors also leaving huge amounts of litter residents had have enough. Welcome to the Poo Lagoon", the farmers said in a statement posted on a local Facebook page.

Councillor Keith Savage from High Peak Borough Council said the measure is not something the council had suggested or recommended, but noted that he understands the frustration with the torrent of irresponsible guests.

I discovered the blue black lagoon aka harpur hill quarry lake in 2015 doing research for the never-released video series Morley's Northern Treasures. the 'lagoon' is full of runoff from a limestone quarry providing an azure sheen and a ph level like swimming in ammonia. pic.twitter.com/yeGOjq2VMN — sean morl (@seanmorl) March 29, 2020

​This is not the first time that Buxton officials and residents have resorted to drastic measures to discourage people from visiting the lime quarry. In May, they dyed the water in the pond black to make it less attractive to visitors. Officials repeatedly stressed that people swimming in the chemical pond not only risk their health, but also their lives. The water, which is in a quarry and has a pH level that is similar to bleach or ammonia, remains cold no matter how hot the weather is, which means that people can quickly experience cold water shock, potentially leading to a heart attack and drowning.