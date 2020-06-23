US Adult Film Star Ron Jeremy Charged With Rape, Sexual Assault of Four Women

According to prosecutors, Jeremy is accused of attacking and raping a 25-year-old woman in her West Hollywood home back in 2014. He is also accused of sexually assaulting two women in 2017 in a West Hollywood bar and raping another woman at the same bar two years later in July 2019.
Jeremy faces three counts of forcible rape, two counts of sexual penetration by force, two counts of sexual battery and one count of forcible oral copulation, according to a release issued by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
If convicted on those charges, Jeremy would spend up to 90 years behind bars. He was scheduled to make his initial court appearance in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors are expected to recommend a $6.6 million bail, Yahoo News reported.
Jeremy, who has starred in hundreds of pornographic films over the last several decades, has been accused of sexual assault by over a dozen women, and allegations recently resurfaced during the height of the Me Too movement. Sexual assault accusations against Jeremy have come from adult film stars such as Danica Dane, Jennifer Steele and Jay Taylor.
However, in a 2017 statement to Rolling Stone magazine, Jeremy denied the allegations once more, calling them “pure lies or buyer’s remorse.”
Due to the allegations against him, Jeremy has been banned from two annual US events for the porn industry: the Adult Video News Awards and the Exxxotica Expo.
Ginger Banks, who is also an adult film star and an advocate for sex workers, told the Los Angeles Times that Jeremy’s behavior is old news among women in the industry.
“It’s just like Harvey Weinstein. Because he’s this legend, he’s Ron Jeremy, people will excuse his behavior,” she said, referring to the former American film producer and convicted sex offender.
