UK Man Charged With Racially-Aggravated Offense After Calling Ex-GF’s Irish Boyfriend a ‘Leprechaun’

Terry Myers, a 41-year-old Scot, was fined £280 (equivalent to $350 US) after threatening his former girlfriend’s new Irish boyfriend and calling him a ‘leprechaun’ in an email, Aberdeen daily newspaper the Evening Express has reported.
Public prosecutor Susan Love said Myers sent his former partner “various threats to assault her new partner,” and that her boyfriend, who was born in Dublin, found the man’s use of the term “leprechaun” offensive.
Myers pled guilty to sending a message “of an indecent, obscene or menacing character” and the use of “offensive and derogatory language,” with Love deeming that the offense was racially aggravated.
Defence counsel Iain Hingston said the two men have a “petty and pathetic” history between them, but that Myers “should not have used the words he did.”
The question of whether or not use of the word ‘leprechaun’ constitutes hate speech has been tried before. In 2008, a court in Liverpool ruled that a young woman who called another young woman a “f***ing leprechaun” was not guilty of a hate crime, with Louise McCloskey, a woman of Irish descent and attorney for the defence, calling allegations to the contrary “political correctness gone mad.”
The ruling against Myers has sparked a wave of debate on social media. Some users expressed fears that the incident constituted a “The Onion”-style “crackdown on free speech.” Others suggested the “hope” that “that offensive racist leprechaun” mascot on the Lucky Charms cereal box will soon be removed.
Wait ! Now you tell me I have the rights to feel racialized (with all the associated package) as descendant of irish ?— Frédéric Prost (@Descartes_Ghost) June 22, 2020
The crackdown on free speech is truly frightening.
The @TheOnion now needs to catch up with reality. #FreeSpeech #TheOnionLifehttps://t.co/B2cQzSH3Bu
The threats are to be taken seriously, fair enough, but the 'leprechaun' bit?— Sandie Smith (@sanshee01) June 22, 2020
That's not even a race of people, or anything at all!
What if he called him a pint of Guinness?
That's from Dublin.
I guess Lucky Charms will be removing that offensive racist leprechaun on the cereal box soon I hope?https://t.co/P4pXRr6P48 via @eveningexpress— Mal Isaac Amed 🤙🏽🇺🇸 #EndQI⌛🦺 (@Malik_IAM990) June 22, 2020
Others simply made jokes about the apparent absurdity of the situation.
That’ll be £280 please— the boy Jones (@jonaspablo45) June 22, 2020
